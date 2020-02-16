Yaris Giving Evans “Great Confidence” After Sweden Win

Elfyn Evans believes he “had the car where he wanted” after taking his second FIA World Rally Championship victory on this weekend’s Rally Sweden.

Evans along with co-driver Scott Martin took the win in only their second event with Toyota GAZOO Racing and the Welshman admitted afterwards he wants to keep the momentum going into the upcoming gravel rounds in the championship.

He said on his victory: “I feel really good to have my first win with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing in our second event together. I have to give a lot of credit to the team for not only giving me a great car but also giving me the support and help in testing for me to get the car to where I wanted it.”

“The car is giving me great confidence, and in changeable conditions like we’ve had here, that’s really worth a lot. It has been very enjoyable to drive so far and hopefully we can carry this feeling onto gravel in the events to come.”

He also praised his co-driver Martin and added: “A big thanks to Scott too: he’s been very good since he’s been alongside me and I’m very happy to finally be with him for his first win too.”

2020 has seen the duo begin their season in fine form, they opened their account with a third-place finish on Rallye Monte Carlo and backed that up with a win this weekend to jointly-lead the championship with Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville.

Evans first win in the series came back on Wales Rally GB back in 2017 when driving a D-MACK supported Ford Fiesta WRC.

The next round of the FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Mexico, takes place between March 12-15.