Robin Larsson to race full-time in 2020 World RX

Robin Larsson is back in the FIA World Rallycross Championship on a permanent basis as he and JC Raceteknik step up from the FIA European Rallycross Championship to world level.

The spectacular Swede is one of the most flamboyant rallycross drivers in the world and loves to entertain on the racetrack.

Larsson dominated the FIA European Rallycross Championship, winning four of the five events he competed in and wrapping up the title with a round to spare. He also won the Nordic Rallycross title in 2019 and is raring to go in a month’s time at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The 27-year-old said: “It’s so exciting to be entering the World Championship with a strong team and a good car. Last year, both me and Joel had our best seasons ever, so continuing this together with the team will be extra special.

“Of course, there will be tough events with many fast drivers, but that’s what rallycross is all about.“

Larssonbattles at the 2016 World RX of Portugal – Credit: World Rallycross Championship / IMG

Larsson’s dominance in the European Rallycross Championship enabled him to race in the World RX of Latvia against the world championship drivers. However, he was unable to show his form after getting tangled with Timmy Hansen in the opening two qualifying sessions, ruining his weekend.



Larsson added: “We had a good speed last year with good times against the World Championship drivers. Now that we are racing together on track I will be able to increase the pace even more.

“We’ll see during the first events how we stack up against the other teams. It would be nice to have good results straight away and to be able to continue that form. There are going to be many lovely battles I think.



“Joel, dad [Lars Larsson] and Simpa [Simon Eriksson] have helped a lot with getting the budget together for this year, the World Championship has always been the target.

“When Mats Öhman and Br Öhman came in and supported us like they have, it was an amazing feeling, it’s very good of them. And it’s also thanks to all of our partners, because without them this wouldn’t be possible.”

Larsson at the 2018 World RX of Canada – Credit: IMG / FIA World RX

Larsson’s exciting sideways sand ruthless style will make him one of the most aggressive drivers on the 2020 World RX grid. JC Raceteknik’s Audi S1 Supercar, that former World Rallycross Champion Mattias Ekstrom drove in 2018, has been updated to the latest specification by Ekstrom’s EKS team, as part of JC Raceteknik’s ongoing technical partnership with EKS.

The combination of the Audi S1 and Larsson has the potential to be a deadly weapon in 2020. Team Principal, Joel Christoffersson, knows that Larsson can consistently get into finals and even win events as he did in 2015 in Argentina:“Since I started JC Raceteknik it has been a dream for me and the team to be able to enter the World Championship.

“Last year we had a great season with Robin, so getting the opportunity to take this step together with him is really exciting for all of us. We know that the competition in the World Championship will be extremely tough, but at the same time Robin comes with fantastic car control and confidence from the European Championship.

“He has shown that he is really fast, with lap times that match the World Championship drivers, so to say we want to be getting into the finals and fighting for the top places is a realistic goal.



“We are able to do this thanks to Br Öhman and Robin’s partners. We are still working to get the full budget together, so far it looks good but we won’t stop working until we know it’s secured.”

Larsson joins the confirmed list of drivers who will compete in the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship which so far includes: Timur Timerzyanov, Niclas Gronholm, Timo Scheider, Rene Munnich, Anton Marklund, Guerlain Chicherit and Rokas Baciuska.