Ogier looking to continue next season

by Pontus Lindroos
Sébastien Ogier, the six-time world champion of the FIA World Rally Championship has been adamant that this year will be his last season at the top level.

Ogier, who moved to the Toyota Gazoo Racing team for this season, is currently leading the WRC after three rallies, but the continuation of the season is a mystery due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ogier has dreamed of “retirement days” in order to spend more time with his family and the Frenchman has now been able to spend extra time with his family, due to an unfortunate pandemic that causes the motorsport world to cancel or postpone events.

In an interview with the German magazine Motorsport Aktuell, Ogier is now considering to continue his career for another season next year.

“It is still too early to say anything. We are now waiting for what to happend in a few months.” Ogier told Motorsport Aktuell.

If the Frenchman decides to continue, it would be huge news for Toyota team boss Tommi Mäkinen. Mäkinen has said previously that he would like to see Ogier continue with the Toyota team in the 2021 season.

