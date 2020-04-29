European Rally Championship

Habaj Leaves ERC Due to Business Commitments

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: Jorge Cunha / DPPI

FIA European Rally Championship frontrunner Łukasz Habaj says he’s unable to compete in 2020 due to a change in circumstances after the COVID-19 crisis.

Habaj owns eSky.com which has been badly affected due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and he now can’t commit to a full championship campaign this year as a result.

He said on his change in focus for 2020: “I’ve been able to focus on my beloved sport of rallying for the last four years, trying to deliver the results that reflect my sporting ambitions and goals.”

“But the main asset in my business portfolio, eSky.com, a travel company, is in real trouble due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This is an organisation with 1000 employees, they’ve fought to keep going for 14 hours a day for the past two months and I cannot leave them alone now.”

“That’s why I have taken back the position of CEO at eSky.com and this practically makes it impossible for me to compete in the ERC.”

Habaj ended 2019 in third in the title standings after a season long battle with Alexey Lukyanuk and eventual champion Chris Ingram and the Pole also won the opening round of the 2019 season in the Azores.

He continued on his disappointment of being forced to pause his rallying career: “After what we achieved in the ERC in 2019, I was determined to come back this year to do better than third.”

“Even though rallying is deep in my heart, it’s just my hobby, while the situation we are in has had a big impact and it needs my attention. But I also know there are many people around the world being badly affected by COVID-19, so all our thoughts are with them.”

The first round of the revised 2020 FIA European Rally Championship is Rally Poland between June 26-28.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Steven Batey

I'm 23 and studying a Masters in Public Relations at the University of Sunderland after graduating with a Sports Journalism degree last year. I mainly cover the FIA World Rally Championship for TCF but I'm interested in all forms of motorsport and sport in general!

Related articles

Rally Liepaja postponed, Latvian and Baltic Championships have been hit hard

Ford Fiesta Rally4 cars ready to be shipped when the borders reopen

Rådström to enter ERC3 Junior with a new Fiesta Rally4

Renault Clio Rally5 gets WRC debut at Rally Mexico

Azores Rally rescheduled for September

Azores Rallye Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Vogel to enter a four-round season in ERC3

Alonso swaps his Lancer for a Fabia to enter ERC1

Podium finish for Breen at Itäralli, Lindholm to join MRF Team for...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More