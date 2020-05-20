Formula 1

Aubameyang the Latest Footballer to Swap Boots for a Wheel in the Virtual Monaco GP

by Griffin Schmoyer
Credit: Codemasters

Arsenal FC striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been announced as the latest football star to join in Formula 1’s Virtual Grand Prix series, teaming up with Lando Norris for McLaren in this Sunday’s Virtual Monaco Grand Prix.

The Gabonese international is the latest in the line of football stars to compete in the event, along with Arthur Melo, Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Aguero, Alessio Romagnoli, and Ciro Immoblie

McLaren are the first team to announce any drivers for the event, set to take place Sunday 24 May, at 17:00 UTC on Twitch and on F1.com

This is the second to last race in this series, with the Virtual Azerbaijan Grand Prix wrapping things up on Sunday, 7 June. 

Before the coronavirus shut down the English Premier League, Aubameyang scored 17 goals in 26 appearances for the Gunners, second most in the league this season. He’s scored 61 goals for the club in all competitions since joining on 31 January, 2018.

