Morgan Wins Two from Two in BRC eSports Invitational

James Morgan won his second successive PCSpecialist BRC eSports Invitational event on Wednesday evening.

Morgan, who also took the win in the first round of the championship a fortnight ago, made it two wins from two after taking advantage of a mistake by early leader James Williams.

The BRC Invitational series sees many of the real-life competitors of the British Rally Championship battle against each other virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic with the real-life season on hold until September.

A delighted Morgan said on his second straight win: “What a battle! Everyone has upped their game after Wales and it was a top battle between the 11 of us. James Williams to be fair was on it over the two evenings and after the first stage, I knew I was in for a big fight and I didn’t have an answer for James [Williams] in the first stage.”

“It was disappointing to see him go off, but it goes to show, if you try to hard, you will lose too much time in one way or another. Once he went off, it allowed me some breathing room, but not a massive amount as eight seconds covered the top four at the end. It was a great battle and I am pretty pleased to take a win on both surfaces and look forward to the second half of the series.”

While BRC Championship Manager Iain Campbell added: “Congratulations to James Morgan once again. As a co-driver, he knows how to keep his cool in high-pressured situations.”

“When James Williams went off, he didn’t falter and just did what he had to do to win his second event. I feel for James Williams as he was fast this week, but to finish first, first you must finish. There was a phenomenal pace shown by our top guys, just 15 seconds blanketed the top-five and the two rounds so far have produced plenty of drama – replicating the scenes we see on a usual BRC event.”

Using DiRT Rally 2.0 and supported by AMD and Codemasters, the four round series has now seen Morgan – co-driver in real life for Rhys Yates – make it successive wins, this time on the asphalt Spanish stages in the game.

Williams meanwhile, who won three of the events four stages, ended round two second after a fine recovery drive following a crash on stage two. He leapfrogged 2019 Junior BRC champion Josh McErlean who took his second successive podium finish in third.

Fourth in Spain was double BRC winner Matt Edwards who was happy with a solid points haul with the top five being completed by Richard Cozier.

The British Rally Championship is also running a eBRC series open to anyone with a Motorsport UK or Trackside membership with round two currently underway.

Entries can still be submitted for the championship with membership starting at just £19.99 using the discount code: EBRC20.

To buy a membership that also features lots of benefits including factory visits, Motorsport UK tours and special offers at a range of motorsport stores go to: www.trackside.motorsportuk.org.

Championship Manager Campbell added on the eBRC: “We can’t wait for the next round and we can’t wait to see which member of the public wins the Motorsport UK eBRC at the end of this week. If you haven’t done so already, register and take part. It’s great fun!”

The next round of the eSports BRC Invitational and eSports BRC championships take place on the Germany stages in DiRT Rally 2.0 in the week commencing June 15.