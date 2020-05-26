Verstappen Excited to Race at New and Improved Zandvoort

Max Verstappen believes that the new and improved Circuit Park Zandvoort will be great to drive when Formula 1 finally returns to the Netherlands.

The Dutch Grand Prix was slated to be on the calendar this year for the first time in 35 years, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will have to wait until next year.

Verstappen was the first driver to race on the newly revamped circuit back in March, driving Red Bull’s 2012 championship winning RB8.

Following that experience, Verstappen expressed that he was very excited to test out the track with today’s F1 cars.

“I think Turn 3 and the last corner, they look pretty impressive when you are going through the corner so it looks very nice and I think they did a really good job in renovating the track,” he said, according to Crash.net.

“It was a lot of fun to drive already with the V8 car, so I think with these cars it will be even better.”

The track’s renovations included two new banked corners, turns 3 and 14. Verstappen said he thinks that they will provide a new challenge for drivers.

“I have always found it a super circuit to drive, but the banking definitely adds a new dimension to it,” Verstappen said.

“I think you can drive different lines through those banked corners, so that’s a good thing. It has to do with the tyres as well.

“On new tyres you can take a shorter line. But on older tyres, you have to make sure you have a good exit, so you might have to stay a bit higher in that final corner.”

When asked about the narrow nature of the circuit, and whether or not it would be tough to pass, Verstappen explained: “Yeah but it’s the same as Monaco isn’t it?

“Or when you go to Suzuka it’s very old school and not very wide. I don’t think that is a problem. I actually quite like it.

“It’s better than having tarmac everywhere and when you make a mistake you can just run wide. It’s just going to depend a bit on whether you can overtake and stuff.”

Hopefully by next season Formula 1 will be able to hold a full calendar once again, and we will finally get to see the drivers tackle the new and improved Dutch Grand Prix.