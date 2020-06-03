Formula 1

“It’s a big shock” – Lando Norris anticipates a tough return for drivers in Austria next month

by Matt Jeffray
written by Matt Jeffray
Credit: Octane Photos

McLaren‘s Lando Norris is expecting a tough “back to school” period for all drivers when the sport finally reconvenes in Austria next month. With winter testing finishing over three months ago now, the Briton thinks that no amount of preparation will help him when the F1 circus arrives in the Styrian mountains on the first weekend of July.

“I’ve been focusing on the things I can focus on, which is my training, physically. I’m trying to keep that up from pre-season testing, especially because when you go back into driving, it’s going to be a shock for the body,” he said in a live chat on the official F1 Instagram channel

“To be able to go from doing nothing – not even testing or driving an F3 car or any car of any sort – it’s literally going from driving a road car, and I’ve not even done that that much, to jumping in to one of the fastest cars in the world, pulling x amount of G-forces around the corner. It’s a big shock.

“The body changes and gets used to driving a car. You can do all the training you want at home [with] the neck exercises, but the movement when you jump in a Formula 1 car, you can’t replicate identically in training.

“It’s a shock to everyone’s body – you can be one of the fittest guys in Formula 1 or the world, but it’s still tough on the human body.” explained Lando, who will be going into his sophomore season for the Woking squad after a successful campaign in 2019.

Yesterday, Formula 1 announced a provisional eight race calendar that will begin with two back-to-back weekends at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on the first two weekends of July, followed my a race at the Hungaroring and another double weekend of racing at Silverstone after the UK government gave the sport an exception to the 14-day quarantine rules that have been in place over the past couple of weeks.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Matt Jeffray

British Formula 4 correspondent and occasional F1 reporter for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

Formula 1 Answers Questions About Season Restart, Safety, and More in FAQ...

Luke Browning cuts into Lulham’s title lead at Silverstone as Martins takes...

Date set for Formula 2 and 3 return

Formula 1 Reveals first 8 race dates for rescheduled 2020 season

Scott Dominates North West Stages eRally

Mercedes Oppose New Reverse Grid Qualifying Race Proposal

Two Formula 1 races at Silverstone set to go ahead with a...

Daniel Ricciardo Opens Up About Life in Isolation, Future of Sebastian Vettel

2020 F1 season to start in July

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More