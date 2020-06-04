Formula 1W Series

W Series’ Moore Hopes to See Woman Driver in Formula 1 in ‘Five to Six Years’ Time’

by Paul Hensby
written by Paul Hensby
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

British racing driver Sarah Moore believes Formula 1 could see a female on the grid within the next five to six years, with two women currently aligned with Formula 1 teams.

Twenty-five-year-old Moore was set to compete in her second W Series campaign in 2020 prior to the cancellation of the season due to the coronavirus, but she will now how to wait for 2021 for that opportunity.  She finished eighth in the inaugural season with a best finish of fifth coming in the opening round at the Hockenheimring and again at Zolder.

Not since 1992 has a female attempted to race in Formula 1, when Giovanna Amati attempting to qualify a Brabham for the first three races of the year before being dropped in favour of future World Champion Damon Hill

Moore says the fact that Jamie Chadwick is a Development Driver with Williams Racing and Tatiana Calderon is a test driver with Alfa Romeo Racing, and the success of W Series, has increased the chance of a woman reaching Formula 1 in the near future.

“I’d like to think there will be a woman driver on the F1 grid in five to six years’ time,” Moore said to Sky Sports.  “We’ve got Jamie now in that F1 paddock, and Tatiana Calderon.

“The W Series is helping to open a lot of people’s eyes to the talent that is out there – I remember going to Austria for the initial selection process and it was surprising even for us to see so many female drivers in one room. In terms of F1, we’re getting there.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail

Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.

Related articles

Leclerc Feels ‘Work on Track’ will be ‘Extremely Important’ in 2020

W Series Will Not Return to Track in 2020

AlphaTauri’s Tost – “It’s fantastic to go racing again”

Leclerc Feels Verstappen Sometimes ‘Over the Limit’ in Close Battles

State Decisions Made Holding French Grand Prix in 2020 ‘Impossible’ – Boullier

Haas F1 is “Here to Stay” Insists Team Principal Steiner

“It’s a big shock” – Lando Norris anticipates a tough return for...

Formula 1 Answers Questions About Season Restart, Safety, and More in FAQ...

Date set for Formula 2 and 3 return

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More