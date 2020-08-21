DAMS call up Vips to replace injured Gelael

With Sean Gelael out of action for the remainder of the FIA Formula 2 season, DAMS have called upon the services of Estonian Jüri Vips for the final three rounds of the season to partner Dan Ticktum.

Gelael was involved in an incident with Jack Aitken during the feature race of last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix which led to the Indonesian being launched into the air.

The impact upon landing caused Gelael spinal injuries and thus ruled him out for the 2020 season.

Gelael said: “Obviously, I’m pretty gutted that I am sidelined for the coming races. I hope that Jüri looks after my baby and I wish him and the team all the best as they head into the second half of the season.”

Vips was one of the stars of 2019’s FIA Formula 3 Championship taking three race victories and ending the season as the best non-PREMA placed driver in the standings with fourth.

That fantastic season caught the eye of Red Bull and the 20-year-old was signed on as a junior driver.

2020 should have seen Vips head to Japan to compete in the Super Formula Championship but COVID-19 travel restrictions has meant that he is yet to race in the series.

It does mean however that he now has the chance to test himself in the best junior formula and against fellow Red Bull junior Yuki Tsunoda who himself has won in F2 this season.

Vips said: “I’m very thankful and happy for the opportunity that DAMS has given me. I know it’s going to be really difficult to just jump in with more than half the F2 season already completed, but I will do everything I can to give the team as strong as a result as they deserve. I’m also looking forward to working alongside Dan, who I’m sure will help me get up to speed, and we will aim to get good points for the team.”