Huge Entry List For Round One of BRX

Despite the tight regulations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic across Europe, the entry list for round one of the Motorsport UK British Rallycross Championship 5 Nations Trophy Presented by Cooper Tires is very impressive!

Supercar entrants include six-time British Champion Julian Godfrey, former British Champion Ollie O’Donovan, three-time IRX Champion Derek Tohil and Tristan Ovenden in his new Citroen DS3.

Battling beside them will be World and British Rallycross driver Oliver Bennett who was unsure of his 2020 plans at the media and test day last week at Lydden Hill but has now confirmed attendance.

Oliver Bennett at Lydden Hill. Credit: Mark Cridland

Sir Chris Hoy MBE, famous for cycling will also be racing in the Supercar class using a Citreon C4. Also joining Hoy in their Supercar debuts will be former Irish rally driver Mark Donnelly, former Swift racer Dom Flitney and Mike Sellar makes his return to the sport.

Former British RX Champion Pat Doran will be bringing out his famous Ford RS200, Rosie for the new 4WD Retro Rallycross class. Joining him will be the reigning GpB Champion Steve Harris with his own Ford RS200, Mad Mark Watson in a Citroen Xsara, Ian Flitney with his Subaru Impreza and Derrick Jobb in his classic MkII Ford Escort.

The standard Retro and the Super Retro classes both have some great entries such as Gary Simpson, Tony Lynch, Vincent Bristow and Terry Moore.

Only three cars have been entered into the Super1600 class for this round. These are the reigning champion Craig Lomax, Darren Scott and newcomer Roberts Vitols.

There are a good amount of drivers entered into the Supernationals class including vice-champion Paige Bellerby, Guy Corner and Stuart Emery all amid a diverse range of machinery.

Gary Simpson. Credit: Matt Bristow/mattbristow.net)

The other classes, Swift Sport, Junior, BMW Mini and RX150 classes all boast solid entries of new and series returnees set for door-to-door action across the weekend.

The opening round of the Motorsport UK British Rallycross Championship 5 Nations Trophy Presented by Cooper Tires is at Lydden Hill over the Bank Holiday weekend, August 30/31. Spectators are permitted but there will be no public access to the pits/paddock area and there are only a limited number of tickets are available. Get yours from the Lydden Hill website.