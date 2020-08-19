BTCC

Oliphant reflects on maiden BTCC win at Brands Hatch: “I’m lost for words”

by Samuel Gill
Tom Oliphant scooped a maiden BTCC win at Brands Hatch last time out (8/9 August) and will hope to continue that form when he heads to his home circuit of Oulton Park next time on 22/23 August.

Oliphant after his breakthrough is up to third in the Drivers’ Championship 25 points behind his team-mate Colin Turkington at Team BMW.

He spoke after his win in Race Three and paid tribute to his family for sticking by him over the years saying ultimately it is the culmination of lots of highs and lows which led him to the coveted Team BMW seat and a first win.

“I’m lost for words – I can’t believe I’m a BTCC race-winner!” said Oliphant. “We’d been in the thick of the action in races one and two so I knew I had to make race three count and try to come away with a big result.”

“I made a great start and the overtake for the lead was spectacular – I saw my opportunity and took it! Once I got into the lead and saw Ash in my mirrors, I just thought that I couldn’t have had a worse person behind me because he was always going to give me a hard time.

“We didn’t have the best tyres but the car was mega – huge credit to the whole team – and I was so up for the fight. I knew where our car was strong and where we needed to cover Ash, and thankfully it all came together in the end.

“This victory is for my dad, my girlfriend Gen and the whole family – they’ve been with me through the highs and the lows over the past ten years and it is as much their win as it is mine!”

Samuel Gill

Aspiring journalist currently studying a Journalism degree at De Montfort University in Leicester, passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts and Basketball for other publications. Covers British Touring Car Championship.

