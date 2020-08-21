Rhys Yates Ready for M-Sport Back to Rally Stages Event

The British rally scene roars back to life after the COVID-19 lockdowns this weekend with the M-Sport Back to Rally Stages event, which will only feature cars built by the FIA World Rally Championship powerhouse M-Sport.

One of the drivers that will take part this weekend is the Chesterfield born British rally champion Rhys Yates, who will be entering the event in one of the M-Sport built Ford Fiesta Rally2 cars.

This event will be the first one for Yates like for many others after the COVID-19 pandemic, meanwhile Yates has been waited to get back into the rally seat. He has been dominating in the virtual world, where he has stood on the top step of the podium twice this year in the WRC eSports competition.

Credit: M-Sport

“The M-Sport Back to Rally Stages really does what it says on the tin,” Yates said about the event and continued to talk about how keen he is to be back;

“The governing body of British motorsport (Motorsport UK) has allowed this event to go ahead, the first rally in Britain since March and it’s fantastic to be getting back out there.”

“The important thing is to get out there and knock some of the rust off. It’s a long time since we were competing and getting back up to speed always takes a little while – you have to get your head around what these cars can do again.”

The M-Sport Back to Rally Stages will be held at the Greystoke forest, close to Penrith in Cumbria this weekend. Yates hasn’t competed in his Ford Fiesta Rally2 since March and he has only done one drive with it last month.

Credit: M-Sport

“The car’s fantastic and the roads up in Greystoke are really good as well. I’ve a fair idea of my way around the place, but one of the main drivers for this weekend is to get out and have some fun. These cars put a big smile on the faces inside the car as well as those on the outside, so fun is a big part of Saturday.” Yates continued.

Yates is still unsure how the rest of the year will be for him but is planning to reveal some more details soon.

“Beyond this weekend, the programme for the rest of the season hasn’t been completely decided yet, but we should know more soon.” Yates added.