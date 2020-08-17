Rally

Strong Entry for M-Sport Return to Rally Stages

by Pontus Lindroos
written by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: M-Sport

44 entries will contest next weekend’s M-Sport Return to Rally Stages, the first rally to take place in the UK since the coronavirus pandemic halted the sport back in March.

The rally is set to feature 45 cars all built by the Cumbrian team and is designed to showcase the company’s 20-year history as a rally car builder with the headline entry being arguably Matthew Wilson in a current-generation Ford Fiesta WRC.

Matthew, son of M-Sport owner Malcolm, will enter the event alongside a strong list of other competitors including WRC2 regulars Adrien Fourmaux and Rhys Yates for the behind-closed-doors event.

Credit: M-Sport

Other noticeable names include, Josh Moffett, Stephen Petch, Charles Payne, Thomas Preston, Michael O´Brien, Martin Cairns and John Stone who all compete in different variations of the company’s flagship Fiesta WRC.

Apart from the trio of Frank Bird, Bruce McCombie and Richard Ceen in Focus WRCs, the rest of the entry are driving the Fiesta model. A total of 15 cars are seen through the R2, R2T and Rally4 classes, which include the team’s WRC Principal manager Richard Millener.

Malcolm himself is also set to appear on the stages next weekend, behind the wheel of a Ford Escort MK2 course car.

Credit: M-Sport

“We’ve got some great entries for the M-Sport Return to Rally Stages and I’m looking forward to catching up with as many of the competitors as I can.” Malcolm said ahead of the event.

“Seeing all of the cars on the list is really quite humbling – knowing that each and every one was designed and developed by our people here at Dovenby as well as our base in Krakow.”

“Over the past 20 years we’ve worked hard to ensure there is a competitive Ford at all levels of competition, and that’s something we continuously strive to achieve. I think it will be quite emotional seeing all these cars lined up in the service park – each representing what we’ve achieved over the past two decades.” Malcolm continued.

Credit: M-Sport

He added about the recent struggles that the company has faced as a result of the COVID-19 crisis: “Of course it’s no secret that we’re going through a particularly tough time at the moment, but seeing all these cars and remembering how we have bounced back from tough times in the past makes me all the more determined to come out the other side and continue to deliver for Cumbria and for rallying.

“I have to say that I’m also looking forward to getting back behind the wheel myself, even if not competitively, and to what I’m sure will be some close-fought competition throughout all the classes.

“All that remains is to say good luck to all of the competitors. I look forward to seeing you all soon, and will keep my fingers crossed for some Cumbrian sunshine!”

The M-Sport Return to Rally Stages take place next Saturday, August 22, with a review programme from the event set to appear on the M-Sport social media channels in the following days afterwards.

The 2020 M-Sport Return to Rally Stages entry list:

NoDriverCo-DriverMakeModelCCClassSponsor
1Matthew WilsonTBAFordFiesta WRC16001
2Ardien FourmauxRenaud JamoulFordFiesta R516002
3Rhys YatesTBAFordFiesta MK 216002
4Josh MoffettAndy HayesFordFiesta WRC16001Combilift
5Sam MoffettJames FultonFordFiesta R520002
6Joseph McGonigleCiaran GeaneyFordFiesta R5 Mk 216432Maxol
7Cathan McCourtBarry Mc NultyFordFiesta R5 Mk 216002
8Stephen PetchMichael WilkinsonFordFiesta WRC16001SG Petch 4X4, SGP Motorsport, Pirelli
9Rory YoungAllan CathersFordFiesta R516002Scottish Christmas Trees
10Hugh HunterCalvin CooledgeFordFiesta R516002
11Frank BirdJack MortonFordFocus WRC0719971Frank Bird Poultry, VisionTrack, Yuasa Batteries, Fuchs Titan Oils,
12Charles PaynePatrick WalshFordFiesta WRC16001
13Tom WilliamsJamie EdwardsFordFiesta R516002Genesis
14Conor Mc CourtCaolan Mc KennaFordFiesta R5 Mk 216002
15Thomas PrestonCarl WilliamsonFordFiesta WRC16001Hippo Motor Group/ Sterling Automotive Design Ltd
16Alan CarmichaelIvor lamontFordFiesta R516002Hireco NI
17Bruce McCombieMichael CouttsFordFocus WRC0119981McCombie Builders Ltd , MAC Plumbing Ltd
18Michael O’BrienJames O’BrienFordFiesta WRC16001M O’Brien Group
19Kenny MckinstryKenny HullFordFiesta R516002Mckinstry Motorsport – Rally Hire
20Martin CairnsPeter WardFordFiesta WRC16001
21Robert AdamsonJane NicolFordFiesta R516002
22John RintoulRoss HyndFordFiesta R516002FCE Group of Leven, DC Motorsports
23Gareth SayersLiam McIntyreFordFiesta R516002
24Hugh BruntonIan ParkerFordFiesta R516002DC Motorsport
25Jason MitchellKenny BustardFordFiesta16002Greg Mitchell Motors
26Richard CeenAled EdwardsFordFocus WRC0519951MSL Motorsport Rally4Wales
27Trevor GambleRonnie RougheadFordFiesta R516002Ford Parts
28Ernest LeePatricia LeeFordFiesta R516002Haddo Energy Ltd
29John StoneAlex StoneFordFiesta WRC16001Legend Fires
30Finlay RetsonRhys StonemanFordFiesta R2T 1910003Vending JSR / DJR Services/ Plas Y Rhosyn/Pirelli/Watermans Solicitors/ Castrol
31Elliot PayneMichael GilbeyFordFiesta R2T 199983
32Eddie LewisDom AdamsFordFiesta Rally49983Mechanical Solutions LTD
33Ewan TindallAndrew RougheadFordFiesta R2160042300 Club John Easson Award
34Rob WilsonMartin HaggettFordFiesta R215964Ravenol, ASNU, Spal, RPro
35Andy TurnerSteve DaveyFordFiesta R216004
36Fraser AndersonSinclair YoungFordFiesta R215964Baxter & Gillespie Ltd; Artex; Akzo Nobel
37Jonathan JonesSteven BrownFordFiesta R216004Ingospec Aluminium Ltd
38Richard MillenerKirsten DallasFordFiesta R216004
39Callum HughesRyan GriffithsFordFiesta20004Pickstocks, Ztech Motorsport
40Jonny SproatPeter JohnsonFordFiesta ST20004Eden Valley Tyres And Autoservices
41Steven FeatherstoneDan RobinsonFordFiesta ST20004Team Coordin8 Discount Ferries
42Johnnie MackayEmily Easton-PageFordFiesta ST19994ISS (Aberdeen) Ltd
43Jeremy PackerChris GilbertFordFiesta R29963EDSL Sport
44Tony SimpsonIan BevanFordFiesta R216004SEACON UK , MRF Tyres, Service & Sport, ARNE CLO, Home 2 Office

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Pontus Lindroos

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

Related articles

Lappi Enters AUK Jämsän Äijät Ralli with JanPro Racing

Hyundai Makes Big Presence on Strong Rally di Alba Entry

Fourmaux Crashes Out of ERC Debut

Fourmaux looking forward to ERC Debut

M-Sport Reveal Return to Rally Event

Interview: Jon Armstrong Talks Esports and Rallying Memories

M-Sport Ford Enters Rally di Roma Capitale

M-Sport Win 2022 BTCC Engine Tenure

R5 manufacturers reach milestone of 1000 sold cars

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More