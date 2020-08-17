Strong Entry for M-Sport Return to Rally Stages

44 entries will contest next weekend’s M-Sport Return to Rally Stages, the first rally to take place in the UK since the coronavirus pandemic halted the sport back in March.

The rally is set to feature 45 cars all built by the Cumbrian team and is designed to showcase the company’s 20-year history as a rally car builder with the headline entry being arguably Matthew Wilson in a current-generation Ford Fiesta WRC.

Matthew, son of M-Sport owner Malcolm, will enter the event alongside a strong list of other competitors including WRC2 regulars Adrien Fourmaux and Rhys Yates for the behind-closed-doors event.

Credit: M-Sport

Other noticeable names include, Josh Moffett, Stephen Petch, Charles Payne, Thomas Preston, Michael O´Brien, Martin Cairns and John Stone who all compete in different variations of the company’s flagship Fiesta WRC.

Apart from the trio of Frank Bird, Bruce McCombie and Richard Ceen in Focus WRCs, the rest of the entry are driving the Fiesta model. A total of 15 cars are seen through the R2, R2T and Rally4 classes, which include the team’s WRC Principal manager Richard Millener.

Malcolm himself is also set to appear on the stages next weekend, behind the wheel of a Ford Escort MK2 course car.

Credit: M-Sport

“We’ve got some great entries for the M-Sport Return to Rally Stages and I’m looking forward to catching up with as many of the competitors as I can.” Malcolm said ahead of the event.

“Seeing all of the cars on the list is really quite humbling – knowing that each and every one was designed and developed by our people here at Dovenby as well as our base in Krakow.”

“Over the past 20 years we’ve worked hard to ensure there is a competitive Ford at all levels of competition, and that’s something we continuously strive to achieve. I think it will be quite emotional seeing all these cars lined up in the service park – each representing what we’ve achieved over the past two decades.” Malcolm continued.

Credit: M-Sport

He added about the recent struggles that the company has faced as a result of the COVID-19 crisis: “Of course it’s no secret that we’re going through a particularly tough time at the moment, but seeing all these cars and remembering how we have bounced back from tough times in the past makes me all the more determined to come out the other side and continue to deliver for Cumbria and for rallying.“

“I have to say that I’m also looking forward to getting back behind the wheel myself, even if not competitively, and to what I’m sure will be some close-fought competition throughout all the classes.“

“All that remains is to say good luck to all of the competitors. I look forward to seeing you all soon, and will keep my fingers crossed for some Cumbrian sunshine!”

The M-Sport Return to Rally Stages take place next Saturday, August 22, with a review programme from the event set to appear on the M-Sport social media channels in the following days afterwards.

The 2020 M-Sport Return to Rally Stages entry list:

No Driver Co-Driver Make Model CC Class Sponsor 1 Matthew Wilson TBA Ford Fiesta WRC 1600 1 2 Ardien Fourmaux Renaud Jamoul Ford Fiesta R5 1600 2 3 Rhys Yates TBA Ford Fiesta MK 2 1600 2 4 Josh Moffett Andy Hayes Ford Fiesta WRC 1600 1 Combilift 5 Sam Moffett James Fulton Ford Fiesta R5 2000 2 6 Joseph McGonigle Ciaran Geaney Ford Fiesta R5 Mk 2 1643 2 Maxol 7 Cathan McCourt Barry Mc Nulty Ford Fiesta R5 Mk 2 1600 2 8 Stephen Petch Michael Wilkinson Ford Fiesta WRC 1600 1 SG Petch 4X4, SGP Motorsport, Pirelli 9 Rory Young Allan Cathers Ford Fiesta R5 1600 2 Scottish Christmas Trees 10 Hugh Hunter Calvin Cooledge Ford Fiesta R5 1600 2 11 Frank Bird Jack Morton Ford Focus WRC07 1997 1 Frank Bird Poultry, VisionTrack, Yuasa Batteries, Fuchs Titan Oils, 12 Charles Payne Patrick Walsh Ford Fiesta WRC 1600 1 13 Tom Williams Jamie Edwards Ford Fiesta R5 1600 2 Genesis 14 Conor Mc Court Caolan Mc Kenna Ford Fiesta R5 Mk 2 1600 2 15 Thomas Preston Carl Williamson Ford Fiesta WRC 1600 1 Hippo Motor Group/ Sterling Automotive Design Ltd 16 Alan Carmichael Ivor lamont Ford Fiesta R5 1600 2 Hireco NI 17 Bruce McCombie Michael Coutts Ford Focus WRC01 1998 1 McCombie Builders Ltd , MAC Plumbing Ltd 18 Michael O’Brien James O’Brien Ford Fiesta WRC 1600 1 M O’Brien Group 19 Kenny Mckinstry Kenny Hull Ford Fiesta R5 1600 2 Mckinstry Motorsport – Rally Hire 20 Martin Cairns Peter Ward Ford Fiesta WRC 1600 1 21 Robert Adamson Jane Nicol Ford Fiesta R5 1600 2 22 John Rintoul Ross Hynd Ford Fiesta R5 1600 2 FCE Group of Leven, DC Motorsports 23 Gareth Sayers Liam McIntyre Ford Fiesta R5 1600 2 24 Hugh Brunton Ian Parker Ford Fiesta R5 1600 2 DC Motorsport 25 Jason Mitchell Kenny Bustard Ford Fiesta 1600 2 Greg Mitchell Motors 26 Richard Ceen Aled Edwards Ford Focus WRC05 1995 1 MSL Motorsport Rally4Wales 27 Trevor Gamble Ronnie Roughead Ford Fiesta R5 1600 2 Ford Parts 28 Ernest Lee Patricia Lee Ford Fiesta R5 1600 2 Haddo Energy Ltd 29 John Stone Alex Stone Ford Fiesta WRC 1600 1 Legend Fires 30 Finlay Retson Rhys Stoneman Ford Fiesta R2T 19 1000 3 Vending JSR / DJR Services/ Plas Y Rhosyn/Pirelli/Watermans Solicitors/ Castrol 31 Elliot Payne Michael Gilbey Ford Fiesta R2T 19 998 3 32 Eddie Lewis Dom Adams Ford Fiesta Rally4 998 3 Mechanical Solutions LTD 33 Ewan Tindall Andrew Roughead Ford Fiesta R2 1600 4 2300 Club John Easson Award 34 Rob Wilson Martin Haggett Ford Fiesta R2 1596 4 Ravenol, ASNU, Spal, RPro 35 Andy Turner Steve Davey Ford Fiesta R2 1600 4 36 Fraser Anderson Sinclair Young Ford Fiesta R2 1596 4 Baxter & Gillespie Ltd; Artex; Akzo Nobel 37 Jonathan Jones Steven Brown Ford Fiesta R2 1600 4 Ingospec Aluminium Ltd 38 Richard Millener Kirsten Dallas Ford Fiesta R2 1600 4 39 Callum Hughes Ryan Griffiths Ford Fiesta 2000 4 Pickstocks, Ztech Motorsport 40 Jonny Sproat Peter Johnson Ford Fiesta ST 2000 4 Eden Valley Tyres And Autoservices 41 Steven Featherstone Dan Robinson Ford Fiesta ST 2000 4 Team Coordin8 Discount Ferries 42 Johnnie Mackay Emily Easton-Page Ford Fiesta ST 1999 4 ISS (Aberdeen) Ltd 43 Jeremy Packer Chris Gilbert Ford Fiesta R2 996 3 EDSL Sport 44 Tony Simpson Ian Bevan Ford Fiesta R2 1600 4 SEACON UK , MRF Tyres, Service & Sport, ARNE CLO, Home 2 Office