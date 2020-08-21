World RX Launches the ‘RX Aftertrack’ Fuelled by Monster Energy Talk Show

New for the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship is the RX Aftertrack talk show which will be broadcasted live on social media on the Sunday evenings after a race weekend has been completed.

The RX Aftertrack show is in partnership with the championship’s title sponsor Monster Energy and will be broadcasted from their headquarters in Stockley Park, launching already this Sunday (23 August) at 19:00 BST.

The show will be hosted by TV personality & former skateboarder Matthew Pritchard, who will talk about the latest rallycross related news from the weekend alongside the co-hosts Giorgia Davies and Laura Bell from Monster Girls.

World RX reporter Neil Cole will also be featured in the show, giving viewers an update on everything happening in the paddock post-race and giving exclusive interviews with the drivers & other personnel from the championship.

Credit: IMG / World RX

“We’re excited to be working with Monster Energy to provide fans with a unique insight into what goes on behind the scenes of the action-packed championship they love, for the first time. The show has been designed to take fans beyond the live racing and focus on the sport, key players, challenges, and how inspiration can be drawn from other sports.” Paul Bellamy, Senior Vice President of Motorsports Events at IMG, said.

The show can be watched live on World RX’s Facebook page and YouTube channel where the viewers can catch-up with all the best rallycross action from the weekend, including some unique features and behind the scenes footage.

“In a year where travel, event crowds, and live activations are limited, ‘RX Aftertrack’ provides the perfect vehicle for the series partner to engage with rallycross fans around the world.” Bellamy added.