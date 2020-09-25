Guenther Steiner: “Maybe our luck turns and we get something good out of it at some stage this year.”

Haas F1 Team haven’t had the easiest of starts this year, but Team Principal Guenther Steiner is hoping the team can have some good luck and get some points.

The team have only accumulated one point so far this year and are looking dangerously close to finishing bottom in the Constructors Championship.

Speaking about qualifying, Steiner is aiming for Q2 at the Russian Grand Prix,“It’s a tough year for us but we’re always trying to do our best. That is our aim at the moment, to get into Q2. That then gets us into a position where if something surprising happens in the race, we can hopefully take some points away from it.

At the moment it seems we’re just there to create the surprise for other people. Maybe our luck turns, and we get something good out of it at some stage this year.”

Romain Grosjean, one of three drivers with no points this year, looks ahead to what he enjoys about the Sochi Autodrom and hoping that the car has improved from its performances here in previous years.

“I think technically it’s a circuit that’s very smooth, and therefore not easy to generate the grip on the tire. That’s been an issue in the past few years. Hopefully this year we’re in a much better place,” said Grosjean.

“It’s again a circuit where you need to mix the very long straight line and the flat-out turn three, and the much more technical part at the end of the lap when you need more downforce. Drag versus top-speed is always the key at Sochi.

“I think my best moment at the Russian Grand Prix was my first race there with Haas in 2016 – we finished P8. My favorite part of the circuit would be turns four, five, six, seven and eight. It’s quite a cool section and you carry some good speed.”

Kevin Magnussen is hoping for a good race this year as he has in previous years at Sochi. Sochi is known for not being a favoured track, but Magnussen does think that it’s a ‘pretty good track’ to race on.

Magnussen said, “Sochi is a high fuel consumption circuit. There’s always fuel saving going on. It’s technical and slightly unique because it’s very wide with a lot of medium speed corners. I personally think it’s a pretty good track. There’s a lot of run-off area, which is very standard in the newer circuits, but the layout itself is quite fun. Usually I’ve had good races there so I’m hoping for another good one this year.”

“Sector two is pretty cool, turns seven through nine, the high-speed section of the track but the corners are quite technical. I also like turn three, the long left-hander is pretty cool, it’s a unique part of the circuit – it’s not really replicated on any other track.

The circuit’s always been good to me, I finished fifth there in 2014 and I’ve had a few top-10 finishes. It’s often been one of the better races of the season for whatever reason.”