Hedley takes race two victory at Thruxton after championship rivals collide

JHR Developments’ James Hedley made it two wins in a row at an action packed race at Thruxton after a first corner incident between three title rivals – Luke Browning, Zak O’Sullivan and Alex Connor paved the way for Hedley to take the win after starting in fifth place.

Away from the lights, Hedley managed to time his move perfectly as the title rivals wee sent spinning or falling back with damage, and the lack of a safety car allowed for last year’s Ginetta Junior champion to build a substantial lead.

Casper Stevenson would have a far more frantic race however, as the Argenti Motorsport man rose from fifth place after having to avoid the lap one calamities to eventually finishing second after passing Abbi Pulling, Frederick Lubin and Roman Bilinski, and would even make an assault on Hedley’s lead but was a little too late and would finish less than half a second behind at the chequered flag.

Bilinski managed to hold off his Arden rookie team mate Lubin off for the final spot on the podium, but the young Brit will be happy to finish ahead of Christian Mansell once again this weekend to further dent the Australian’s lead in the rookie cup standings.

Abbi Pulling finished in fifth place to further solidify her impressive weekend after holding off championship leader Browning to a photo finish at the line, whilst the Fortec Motorsport driver fell down the order to eighth after his lap one escapade.

Mansell was in seventh ahead off of fellow rookie Rafael Villagomez, as Carlin’s Mathias Zagazeta made a return to the points in ninth after a frustrating weekend so far at Thruxton for the Peruvian. Title hopeful Zak O’Sullivan finished in tenth for one point.

Race 2 Classification: