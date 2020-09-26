Lewis Hamilton starts on pole at the Russian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton will start on pole at a race where he can equal Michael Schumacher’s win record of 91 race wins. He is joined by Max Verstappen in second and Valtteri Bottas in third.

Q3 – Max spilts the Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton gained his eighth pole this year, beating team-mate Valterri Bottas who could only claim third. Bottas will be disappointed due to his team-mate being nearly seven tenths of a second faster.

Max Verstappen had been struggling all weekend but pulled out a stellar final lap to split the two Mercedes.

Sergio Perez has been in the fight all weekend and managed to pip Daniel Ricciardo to fourth.

The Australian driver who topped Q2 could only get fifth, over a second away from Hamilton in first.

Carlos Sainz Jr. is another driver who was battling for the higher positions, he will start sixth tomorrow.

Esteban Ocon will start in seventh. The French driver has now been out-qualified by his team-mate nine to one and will wonder what he can do to be Renaults DP World F1 Team’s top driver.

Alexander Albon will start in tenth. His time was over a second off Verstappen’s second place so he’ll need to do something extraordinary tomorrow to get on the podium again.

Finishing off the top ten was Lando Norris in eighth and Pierre Gasly in nineth.

Q2 – A surprise session topper in Ricciardo

Lewis Hamilton was dangerously close to missing out on Q3 after the session got red flagged due to a Sebastian Vettel incident. Vettel hit the apex at Turn 4 and spun into the wall. Vettel will start fifteenth.

With just 2:15 left on the clock, Hamilton was yet to get a time in due to a previous lap getting deleted. When the session resumed, Hamilton managed to cross the line with just over a second to spare to start a second out lap, putting himself into fourth going into Q3

George Russell was unable to get himself into Q3 for the first time this year and will start fourteenth.

Lance Stroll was unable to improve his time due to an issue with his car during the red flag. He will start thirteenth.

Daniil Kyvat would have been hoping for a high grid start at his home race but was put out and will start twelfth.

Charles Leclerc was the last omission of Q2 in eleventh meaning yet again, no Scuderia Ferrari car has made it to Q3.

Q2 was also the first time this year that a non-Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team car topped the session. That feat went to Daniel Ricciardo.

Q1 – Russell gets himself out again

George Russell continued to go from strength to strength getting himself into Q2 for a sixth time. He was over a second faster than his Williams Racing team-mate Nicholas Latifi who will start tomorrow in nineteenth.

Most drivers had to rely on their last lap to get them through to Q2. Esteban Ocon was dangerously close to the bottom after a bad first lap but cruised through to Q1. Sebastian Vettel was also a driver at risk and got through by the skin of his teeth.

Kimi Räikkönen came into issues going into his last flying lap which cemented him starting rock bottom at twentieth.

Both Haas F1 Team drivers were unable to get through to Q2, Romain Grosjean will start sixteenth and Kevin Magnussen in eighteenth.

Finishing off the Q1 omissions was Antonio Giovinazzi in seventeenth.