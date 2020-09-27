Turkington wins as late puncture denies Ingram

Colin Turkington claimed victory in race two of the day at Silverstone as a puncture four laps from the end cruelly denied long time leader Tom Ingram. It was Turkington’s third Kwik Fit British Touring Car victory of the season and his 150th career podium in the series.

As the lights went out, pole sitter Dan Cammish made a good getaway to lead the pack into the first corner, Copse. However, as in the first race, Ingram was much faster on cold tyres and pulled a delightful overtake at Luffield at the end of the first lap to take the lead.

Further back, Ash Sutton passed title rival Turkington for fourth but then in his eagerness to catch the leaders punted Rory Butcher off the road. This dropped Butcher down to the rear of the field and allowed Turkington and Morgan to pass Sutton and demote him to fifth.

Sutton’s strife wasn’t over, as it was clear he’d damaged his car in the contact with Butcher and by lap three he’d fallen down to tenth position.

By lap nine, Cammish and Turkington had closed back up to Ingram at the front and there was little to separate the three leaders as they ticked off the laps.

On lap 14, Turkington made a decisive move. After a good run out of Brooklands and Luffield, he got side by side with Cammish along the start/finish straight which gave him the inside line for Copse and allowed him to swoop into second position.

This proved vital, as five laps later Ingram slowed with a puncture to promote Turkington into the lead. It was a further shot in the arm for his title ambitions as his main rival Sutton had also suffered a puncture two laps earlier.

Turkington eased home to win for the third time this season and reclaim the championship lead with Cammish second and firmly back in the title picture too.

Adam Morgan was third in the Carlube TripleR Racing with Mac Tools Mercedes and in touch with the front two at the flag.

Matt Neal was a lonely fourth in the second Halfords Yuasa Honda Civic.

Aiden Moffat drove a storming race from 11th on the grid to finish fifth in what was his 200th BTCC start.

Josh Cook was sixth ahead of Jake Hill and Ollie Jackson who were seventh and eighth respectively.

Tom Oliphant was ninth from the back of the grid and will start the final race from pole position.

Senna Proctor rounded out the top ten in the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai whilst Rory Butcher battled back to 14th following his contact with Sutton early in the race.

Jade Edwards was 21st in her second BTCC race in the Power Maxed Car Care Racing Vauxhall Astra.

Race three begins at 5:20 and will be broadcast live on ITV2.