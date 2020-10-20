Frustration for Bakkerud and Doran Despite Strong Pace

Andreas Bakkerud was happy with his performance at the World RX of Catalunya despite a sudden end to any chances he had of taking the win.

Bakkerud started on the front row alongside Johan Kristoffersson in Sunday’s final and made contact with the Swede going into turn one which put him in the tyre barrier before he was then hit by Robin Larsson.

The Norwegian said after his dramatic race: “Who would’ve thought after the difficulties we faced at the start of the season that we would be on pole position in the final ahead of Johan Kristofferson. We even had Johan on reaction time at the start of the final!

“The squeeze came really suddenly and Robin had nowhere to go but that’s the way it goes sometimes. I wanted this win really badly and I’m not giving up now. We did everything we could this weekend and I’m really proud of the entire team and everyone involved both here and back at home.

“Generally, I’m really really happy about the result this weekend.“

Liam Doran suffered from a misfire on Sunday which resulted in a crash at the last corner of the final lap in Q2 when he was leading his heat. The issues were too significant forcing Doran to retire from the event early on another disappointing day for the Brit after a troubled 2020 campaign so far.

The British Monster Energy GCK RX Cartel driver added: “It’s been a frustrating day for me in Barcelona. The car felt good and I felt in control until the engine issues reared their head and unfortunately there was no way to continue.

“Having made some mistakes on Saturday that cost us to now have an early finish today is frustrating but there’s nothing to do about it really, it’s motorsport.“