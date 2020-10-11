Pierre Gasly: “I’m quite confident we can have a strong race”

Pierre Gasly has been one of the stand out stars of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship so far. Outdriving in the Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda, securing his first race win and trying to prove that he should be the one in the second Aston Martin Red Bull Racing car.

But so far, this weekend wasn’t a promising one for him. He was unable to get through to Q3, qualifying in twelfth position.

Gasly said: “It’s a bit disappointing to be only P12 today, but we knew it was going to be a difficult weekend and after FP3, I didn’t feel like we managed to get the car in the right window. We tried to make some small changes in Quali and it improved, but ultimately not enough to really fight with our rivals, who were just faster today.

“We need to review what we could have done better, but on the positive side we have free tyre choice tomorrow, so I’m quite confident we can have a strong race. Starting from P12 we’ll try to do something different with our strategy which can hopefully play in our favour, so I’m excited about tomorrow’s race.”

Even though drivers knew this weekend would be a challenge for them, not many have been too happy with the conditions. Daniil Kvyat, however, is relishing in the challenge of poor and cold weather conditions citing he found it quite enjoyable. Kyvat is starting Sundays race in thirteenth.

“It was quite cold out there! We had to analyse everything very fast after FP3 to try and understand the best setup in these conditions – also the driving lines. I liked the challenge, it was quite enjoyable,” said Kvyat.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have excellent pace today, it was just OK. Having said this, I’m pretty happy with my lap as there wasn’t much more on the table today, and the gap to Q3 was a bit bigger than normal. As for tomorrow, there is always a chance for points because we usually perform better in the race than in Qualifying, so hopefully it will be a good one here at the Nürburgring.”