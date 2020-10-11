Formula 1Other

Pierre Gasly: “I’m quite confident we can have a strong race”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly has been one of the stand out stars of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship so far. Outdriving in the Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda, securing his first race win and trying to prove that he should be the one in the second Aston Martin Red Bull Racing car.

But so far, this weekend wasn’t a promising one for him. He was unable to get through to Q3, qualifying in twelfth position.

Gasly said: “It’s a bit disappointing to be only P12 today, but we knew it was going to be a difficult weekend and after FP3, I didn’t feel like we managed to get the car in the right window. We tried to make some small changes in Quali and it improved, but ultimately not enough to really fight with our rivals, who were just faster today.

We need to review what we could have done better, but on the positive side we have free tyre choice tomorrow, so I’m quite confident we can have a strong race. Starting from P12 we’ll try to do something different with our strategy which can hopefully play in our favour, so I’m excited about tomorrow’s race.”

Even though drivers knew this weekend would be a challenge for them, not many have been too happy with the conditions. Daniil Kvyat, however, is relishing in the challenge of poor and cold weather conditions citing he found it quite enjoyable. Kyvat is starting Sundays race in thirteenth.

“It was quite cold out there! We had to analyse everything very fast after FP3 to try and understand the best setup in these conditions – also the driving lines. I liked the challenge, it was quite enjoyable,” said Kvyat.

Unfortunately, we didn’t have excellent pace today, it was just OK. Having said this, I’m pretty happy with my lap as there wasn’t much more on the table today, and the gap to Q3 was a bit bigger than normal. As for tomorrow, there is always a chance for points because we usually perform better in the race than in Qualifying, so hopefully it will be a good one here at the Nürburgring.” 

Share
Related posts
Other

Cook holds off Hill to win Croft opener

By
1 Mins read
Josh Cook produced a lights to flag victory in the opening Kwik Fit British Touring Car race of the day at Croft.
Formula 1

'Number of question marks' for strategies in Eifel Grand Prix after stunted practice and changeable weather - Pirelli

By
2 Mins read
Unpredictable weather and loss of Friday running will spice up race strategies for the inaugural Eifel Grand Prix, say Pirelli.
Formula 1

George Russell: "I think Q2 was possible if we had put everything together"

By
2 Mins read
Williams Racing has struggled with race pace recently but hopes that will change come race day at the Eifel Grand Prix.