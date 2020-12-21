Pietro Fittipaldi Hoping to Return to F1 as Race Driver ‘One Day’ but Aiming for 2021 IndyCar Ride

Pietro Fittipaldi hopes to ‘one day’ return to Formula 1 as a race driver after his two-race outings with the Haas F1 Team in the Sakhir and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, although he acknowledges it is unlikely to be in 2021.

Despite finishing last in both his outings after replacing the injured Romain Grosjean, Fittipaldi earned the praise from Team Principal Guenther Steiner, and he would like the opportunity to remain with Haas as reserve driver into 2021.

However, he is looking to do this as well as competing in the NTT IndyCar Series next season, with the Brazilian revealing he has had talks about a return to a championship in which in 2018 he raced five times despite being injured following a high-speed crash at Spa-Francorchamps whilst competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“I am using this opportunity to help me secure deals for next season,” said Fittipaldi to Motorsport.com. “For sure, I would like the opportunity one day to come back as race driver.

“I know for next year that’s not possible. I’d like to still keep a foot in Formula 1. But you know, if I can keep a foot in Formula 1 and race IndyCar or something – that would be my ideal scenario. That’ll be really a dream for me. That would be great.

“But… who knows if an opportunity comes in the following years for me to come back and race in Formula 1? I really enjoyed it. I’m going to miss it now. I’m a little spoiled because now I raced in Formula 1 and I want to come back…

“The only possible role I can have in Formula 1 next year, since there aren’t really any race drives available, would be to continue as a reserve driver. So for sure I’d be open to continue with Haas. I haven’t spoken to Gunther about it yet. That depends a lot on what I’m racing.

“I have to prioritize the comeback to racing full time next season. But like I said, I want to still stay in Formula 1. And in IndyCar? It is a goal for next year. In fact, I raced in IndyCar before, I adapted well to the car, we had top 10 finishes, when I was racing injured. So, I know I can do well there. And it’s a great series with great drivers.

“So, if I can get the opportunity to race there next year and still be in Formula 1, it would be the ideal situation.

Fittipaldi says that he is in talks with IndyCar teams about a ride in 2021, although should this not materialise, there are other options available to him that could be tempting for the Brazilian, including a return to the World Endurance Championship.

“There’s a couple of [IndyCar] teams… I mean, I’ll let you know,” said the Brazilian. “The teams are there and there’s possibilities there. For sure we’re speaking and we’re trying to move forward with things.”

“I’m looking at WEC as well. That’s a series that I think in the future could, you know, with the Hypercars and new regulations, I think there’s gonna be manufacturers coming into it… It is a possible option for next year as well.

“And also Formula E. I mean, I did a lot of testing and development work for Jaguar in Formula E for about a season and a half, basically, two seasons, and tested twice with them. You know, I was second in the rookie test the first time I tested with them, and I tested the Gen 1 and Gen 2 car.

“So I adapted well to the Formula E car too. And I know Formula E is now going to start. Formula E is definitely something that I would also look at, and like I said, WEC is something we’re looking at also for next year.”