Vidales Joins Prema for 2021 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine Season

Spanish teenager David Vidales will race for Prema Powerteam in the inaugural Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season in 2021.

Vidales made an amazing start to his single-seater career during the 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup championship, winning both of his first two races from pole position with JD Motorsport at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

He ultimately finished sixth overall in the final standings and second to Alex Quinn in the rookie standings and will now switch to one of the biggest junior single-seater teams in Prema for 2021.

“I am very thankful to PREMA Powerteam for providing me this opportunity, it is a real honour for me to become part of such a prestigious team,” said Vidales.

“Also, I would like to thank Salvatore Gandolfo at Monaco Increase Management, who has been supporting my career so far and will continue to do so in the years to come.

“Now I am looking forward to start working with my new team and I am confident that we will achieve great results together.”

Angelo Rosin, the Team Principal at Prema Powerteam, says Vidales’ breakthrough performances in 2020 merited his chance to move to the Italian team for next season, and he cannot wait to work with the eighteen-year-old through 2021.

“What David accomplished was possibly one of the best breakthrough stories of the year,” said Rosin. “We think he deserves a chance, and with the kind of speed he showed straight out of the box, we are sure that our trust is well-founded.

“We will do our best to provide him with a learning path, in addition to a fast racecar, and we really look forward to working together.”