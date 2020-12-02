WATCH: Nitro Rallycross Reveals 2021 Calendar, Electric SUV Plans

Nitro Rallycross – created by Travis Pastrana and the Nitro Circus – has revealed their first plans for the upcoming series.

Rallycross in America ended following the cancellation of the Americas Rallycross (ARX) series, but now Pastrana has unveiled how the sport is set to return in the near future.

Nitro Rallycross will become a championship by 2021 after the NRX that has been held as a standalone event on a purpose built rallycross in Utah that was designed by Pastrana.

Credit: Nitro Rallycross

“Since day one, I have truly believed that Nitro Rallycross has the potential to be the most exciting motorsports series on the planet. When we built the first NRX course in Utah we knew we had something special – from the drivers’ genuine smiles to the astonished fans as cars flew side-by-side over 100-foot jumps.” Pastrana said on his idea for the series.

“Now, as we get ready for the next chapter of NRX, I’m more convinced than ever that this will bring top drivers from all disciplines to challenge themselves as their teams push the envelope in vehicle development. It’s going to be a hell of a ride and this is only the beginning.”

Each race will be held on purpose built permanent tracks and the championship will start in September at the home of NRX in Utah. They will then head to Washington and Nevada in October before ending the season in Quebec, Canada in January 2022.

“This is not a new series concept based solely on renderings. Over the past two years, Travis and the Nitro Rallycross team have delivered a proof of concept to rave reviews and there is now demand to take the sport to the next level.” Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, added.

Credit: Nitro Rallycross

“Given the disruption and uncertainty around the 2021 rallycross calendar, the industry is looking for stability now more than ever and to align with the best platform to showcase their vehicles, driving abilities and provide the biggest possible audience for their commercial sponsors. Nitro Rallycross is ready to deliver on all fronts.”

The NRX will run using standard 600bhp four-wheel-drive commonly used in the FIA World Rallycross series but also plans by 2022 to introduce an all-electric support class with FC-1 X SUVs.

NRX has partnered with QEV Technologies and Olsbergs MSE to build these SUV-based vehicles of which both companies are involved in building the new RX2e cars for the new all-electric championship next year.

The FC-1 X is confirmed to have 1,000bhp and four-wheel-drive, and the SUVs are said to go from 0-100kph in approximately 1.5 seconds.

“We have been working with many leading OEMs for over 24 months on the FC1-X. The end product is a testament to the collaborative approach to deliver the very best vehicle in electric motorsports that the OEMs will be proud of. This vehicle will accelerate almost twice as fast as its nearest competitor and other proposed electric offerings currently on the drawing board.” Andreas Eriksson, CEO and Founder of Olsbergs MSE, commented.

“With the electric SUV category the fastest growing category for auto manufacturers, FC1-X and Nitro Rallycross will provide the perfect platform for OEMs to highlight their new models rolling off the production line across the globe and generate a global fervour for their new vehicles, which will translate to purchases.”

“The vision for Nitro Rallycross and the new FC1-X electric vehicle that has been developed is everything you look for as a driver,” he said. “This series is the perfect platform to showcase the new electric vehicles that are being produced and also provides the best test for us, as drivers to showcase our skills.” Johan Kristoffersson, 3x World RX champion, added.

Red Bull – who used to be the title sponsor for the US-based Global Rallycross Championship – has also been confirmed to return to the sport as part of NRX in a multi-year deal.