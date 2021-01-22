Landon Cassill returns to JD Motorsports for full 2021 Xfinity campaign

Landon Cassill‘s 2020 season was derailed by COVID-19, but for 2021, he has landed back on his feet in familiar territory. On Friday, JD Motorsports announced Cassill will return to the team, driving the #4 Chevrolet Camaro full-time in the upcoming season.

“Johnny (Davis, team owner) and his team in Gaffney mean the world to me, and it is a great honor to be back in the #4 Chevy,” Cassill stated. “We’ve done so much together, and look forward to accomplishing more this season. He’s got a great lineup of drivers to work with this season, and I can’t wait to see what we all get done together.”

Cassill raced for JDM for much of the 2013 to 2015 Xfinity seasons, including all thirty-three races in 2014. During this three-year run, he notched five top-ten finishes, a best race finish of eighth thrice, and a best points finish of twelfth in 2014.

In addition to his Xfinity duties, he was racing regularly in the Cup Series. He competed as a full-time journeyman for multiple teams from 2011 to 2019, with a best run of fourth at Talladega in the fall in 2014. His last full campaign was with StarCom Racing in 2019, where his highest placement was eleventh at Daytona in July (though he declared for Xfinity points).

The Iowa native’s 2019 season also included sporadic Xfinity starts for JDM, during which he enjoyed two top tens, and Shepherd Racing Ventues. SRV, operated by longtime owner/driver Morgan Shepherd and a regular start-and-park organisation due to a lack of funding, continued their S&P duties for Cassill with the exception of the season finale at Homestead. As the #89 car had enough sponsorship to run the full race, Cassill finished fifteenth for their first completed event since 2013 and first top fifteen since 2009.

In 2020, Cassill continued to start-and-park the #89 for four of the first five Xfinity races. However, the pandemic threw a wrench into the team’s plans and he did not race again for the rest of the season (though he remained involved in the sport through other means like iRacing). SRV’s 2021 plans are uncertain after Shepherd was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, but he has expressed his intent to continue fielding cars.

The #4 was made available when Jesse Little moved to B.J. McLeod Motorsports‘ #78 for the 2021 season. Cassill joins Jeffrey Earnhardt (#0) and Colby Howard (#15) as JDM’s three confirmed drivers so far. The team’s #6 car, which was primarily piloted by now-Cup driver McLeod in 2020, does not have an announced driver.