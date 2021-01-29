Nissany to join DAMS alongside Armstrong

Williams junior driver Roy Nissany has made the move to DAMS for the 2021 FIA Formula 2 season to partner Marcus Armstrong.

The Israeli switches from Trident where he scored five points in 2020 as the Italian team struggled against the incredibly strong F2 field.

He will be keen to bring his F1 knowledge to the French former F2 teams’ champions having taken part in three Free Practice One sessions for Williams in 2020 and he is expected to gain more experience this year.

“I’m thrilled to be part of such a highly respected team as DAMS,” said Nissany. “They have an amazing history at this level and a strong reputation in Formula 2, so I’m excited to be joining.

“We have already put some strong work in during last year’s post-season test and I’m looking forward to getting the season underway in March. Hopefully we’ll be fighting at the front of the field. I believe we have a very exciting journey ahead so I’m keen to start.”

DAMS themselves had a below-par year for their high standards finishing eighth out of 11 teams and only securing one victory, courtesy of the Carlin-bound Dan Ticktum.

A completely new lineup might be exactly what the doctor ordered for DAMS with Armstrong also new to the team having left ART.

Co-Team Owners Gregory and Olivier Driot added: “We are very happy to welcome Roy to the team for 2021. We have already had the opportunity to work with him during the Bahrain post-season test which went very well and we were pleased with his feedback.

“He gelled with the whole team, especially the engineering staff, so it’s great to see the connection is already in place. Now it’s going to be up to us to provide the best tools for him to fulfil his potential. We are really looking forward to starting this new campaign with Roy and helping him deliver the strong results he deserves.”