Vinnie Miller, Ryan Ellis join Stefan Parsons, Mason Massey as among B.J. McLeod’s #99 Xfinity drivers

B.J. McLeod Motorsports‘ #99 will be driven by a variety of drivers for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series. Over the last ten days, including Tuesday and Wednesday, the team revealed Stefan Parsons, Mason Massey, Vinnie Miller, and Ryan Ellis will all spend time in the car.

Parsons was the first of the four to be revealed as a driver, on 11 January, and his slate will begin with the third race at Homestead. The son of former driver Phil Parsons and nephew of Hall of Famer Benny Parsons, the younger Parsons began racing in NASCAR in the Camping World Truck Series in 2018. After finishing twelfth in his Xfinity début at Daytona with BJMM, he ran fourteen more races over the next two years.

“We’re really stepping up our program at BJMM and I can’t wait to show the results on the track,” said Parsons. “Looking to make my third year in the Xfinity Series the best one yet.”

In 2020, he contested nine races in BJMM’s #99 and #78, scoring two top twenties and a best finish of eighteenth at Texas.

“It’s really great to have Stefan driving for us again this year,” team owner B.J. McLeod added. “Stefan has been competing for B.J. McLeod Motorsports for the past three years and he is a true asset to our team. Working with him on and off the track is something I’m looking forward to.”

Massey had his own announcement a day after Parsons, and his season début will take place in the sixth race at Atlanta. The Georgia native will run at least twelve races for the team in 2021.

“We’re thrilled to have Mason return to our team,” McLeod stated. “Mason showed a lot of promise last year and I think he will surprise people this season. He has a very diverse racing resume and has proven to be a very well rounded race car driver. It’ll be another fun year for our 99 team with Mason a part of the driver lineup.”

He has ten career Xfinity starts under his belt, all in 2020, with a twentieth at Talladega. Prior to the past season, he ran seven Truck events in 2019 with two top twenties.

“Last season was a dream come true,” Massey said. “To be given the opportunity to compete at this level of stock car racing is something that I dreamed about for a long time, and to be given the opportunity to continue racing at this level is so special to me. B.J. and Jessica (McLeod) have made an even larger commitment and investment into NASCAR racing this offseason with the purchase of the NASCAR Cup Series team with Matt Tifft. As a driver, this is awesome to see and even more awesome to be a part of.”

Credit: B.J. McLeod Motorsports

Miller joined BJMM in 2019 and finished twenty-third in points with a best finish of eleventh at Daytona in July. He returned to the team in 2020 as he spent time in all three of their cars—#5, #78, and #99—but did not run four of the final five races. He concluded the season with a twenty-seventh-place points finish and four top twenties, with his highest run being twelfth at Bristol.

“I’m looking forward to my fourth year at BJMM,” Miller commented. “Although I won’t be competing full-time this year, I’m excited to get the season started and continue to actively search for sponsorship to add races on to the limited schedule I already have.”

In regards to Miller, McLeod said his “return to drive for us is something I’m really proud of. He’s been with us for three years and is a part of the family and foundation that our team has built on.”

Ellis posseses the most NASCAR experience of the four, having competed in the discipline since 2012 and also racing in the Cup Series in 2015 and 2016. Also a sports car driver, two of his three Xfinity top-twenty finishes have come on road courses (eighteenth at Mid-Ohio in 2016 and seventh at Road America in 2018). He did not race in 2020 but remained involved in the sport as Go Fas Racing‘s public relations manager.

His 2021 slate includes both Darlington races, Mid-Ohio, Road America, Kansas, Martinsville, and Circuit of the Americas. True to his road racing experience, four of those seven races are on road courses.

“It’s so great to be back with B.J. and everyone at B.J. McLeod Motorsports,” said Ellis. “It’s been a few years since I’ve had this number of races secured at this point in the year, so I think 2021 will be a big year.”

While the #99 will have multiple drivers behind the wheel, the team’s #5 and #78 will have just one name each with Matt Mills and Jesse Little, respectively. McLeod is also operating a Cup team for the first time, serving as the owner/driver of Live Fast Motorsports, while BJMM has partnered with 2019 Snowball Derby winner Travis Braden to establish a short track racing program. Announced on Tuesday, the program will maintain an alliance with Fury Race Cars.

“I’m also really excited at how quickly B.J.’s program has grown, obviously with the Live Fast team with Matt Tifft and with the addition of the late model team,” Ellis added. “I have a lot of fun working with this team and I’m excited to be part of their continued growth.”