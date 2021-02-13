Francesco Pizzi Continues with Van Amersfoort Racing for 2021 FRECA season

Francesco Pizzi, the runner-up in the 2020 Italian Formula 4 Championship, will remain with Van Amersfoort Racing as he steps up into the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine series.

The sixteen-year-old was thrice a victor in Italian Formula 4 last year and was only beaten to the title by fellow Italian Gabriele Mini. The rivalry will continue into 2021 after Mini was confirmed to race for Prema Powerteam in FRECA.

Pizzi, who won the UAE Formula 4 title in the early months of 2020 and also competed in selected events in the ADAC Formula 4 championship last year, and he cannot wait to step up into Formula 3 machinery in 2021.

“After an incredible year of racing the toughest F4 programs out there, I am extremely stoked to continue working with VAR the upcoming season,” said Pizzi. “It’s been quite a ride last year and with the support of the team I was able to grow not only as a racing driver, but also as a person.

“2020 was great, but I have all the intentions to make 2021 even better. I look forward to the new car, which is obviously quite a step up from F4, and I equally look forward to the new tracks we’ll get to compete on! If all things go right, I’ll be racing the streets of Monaco, a lifelong dream!

“For now, I’m in full prep-mode and can’t wait for the season to start!”

Rob Niessink, the CEO at Van Amersfoort Racing, is excited still to be associated with Pizzi for another year having enjoyed success together back in 2020.

“Needless to say that we are extremely excited to continue to work with Francesco,” said Niessink. “We knew he had it in him to perform and he delivered throughout the season under harsh circumstances.

“Being able to transfer a relationship as good as the one we have with Francesco, into a new season will be beneficial in many ways for both driver and team.

“The new championship promises to be very competitive and will for sure not be a walk in the park. We believe Francesco is fully prepared to take the leap into FRECA. He can count on our full support on- and off the track and we are fully dedicated to enable him to be successful!”