Monolite Racing Announce Delli Guanti, Ferati for 2021 FRECA Campaign

Monolite Racing have become the latest team to announce drivers for the 2021 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season, with Italian teenager Pietro Delli Guanti being joined by Swiss racer Jasin Ferati.

Both drivers are making the step up to Formula 3 machinery for the first time in 2021 having previously competed in Italian Formula 4 last year.

Delli Guanti took one victory last year at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza as well as seven other points finishes while racing for BVM Racing, with the Italian ending the year twelfth overall in the final standings.

Ferati raced for Jenzer Motorsport but failed to register a top ten finish, although he finished eleventh twice, once at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli and again at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Imola). He did, however, score two top six finishes in a one-off outing in the Spanish Formula 4 championship at Circuit Paul Ricard in France.

Team Principal Rudi Mariotto is pleased to be able to field two ‘quality’ rookies in the first season of Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine, which is a new series following a merger between Formula Regional European Championship and Formula Renault Eurocup.

“I am extremely delighted to field two quality rookies like Pietro and Jasin,” said Mariotto. “We know it will be a long and extremely tough championship, with many top-level participants, both in terms of teams and drivers.

“We are honoured to be part of this group of prestigious squads selected for the Regional European by Alpine, and we will work day and night to achieve the desired results.”