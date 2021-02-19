Patrik Pasma Announced as KIC Motorsport’s Second Confirmed Driver for 2021 FRECA Season

Patrik Pasma will continue his alliance with KIC Motorsport into 2021, with the Finnish racer signing up to race in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine series.

Pasma was a multiple race winner in the Formula Regional European Championship in 2020 and finished fourth in the final standings, behind only the trio of Prema Powerteam drivers Gianluca Petecof, Arthur Leclerc and Oliver Rasmussen.

He won twice at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza and twice more at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari as he took the best of the rest title behind the Prema drivers, with podium finishes also coming his way at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli and Autodromo Vallelunga.

He is the second driver to be confirmed for KIC Motorsport’s line-up for 2021 after German teenager Nico Göhler was announced earlier this week, and Team Owner Petri Lappalainen says the ambitions of the driver and team are aligned for the forthcoming season.

“A year ago, Patrik’s pace increased as the competition season progressed,” said Lappalainen. “In second half of the season Pasma was a familiar sight on podiums. However even fourth position was also a big joy, it was also a small dissapointment.

“Therefore we believed that our mission was interrupted. Now in season 2021 our mutual goals are to finish what we started a year ago,

“Currently there are twelve teams signed for the series with either two or three cars. We get to compete against, for example, Eduardo Barrichello, who is a son of famous Brazilian F1 driver Rubens Barrichello.

“Therefore we strongly believe that we will face a very high competition series and also believe that Patrik Pasma is the right person to share his know-how for our two younger drivers.”

The third driver for KIC Motorsport is expected to be announced next week, with the season set to get underway at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium across the weekend of 24-25 April.