Pesce, Benavides and Bortoleto to Form DR Formula’s 2021 FRECA Line-up

DR Formula have unveiled their three drivers for the 2021 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season, the teams third season at this level.

They have announced Emidio Pesce, Brad Benavides and Gabriel Bortoleto as the drivers for the new-for-2021 series that is a merger between Formula Renault Eurocup and Formula Regional European Championship.

Eighteen-year-old Italian Pesce raced in Formula Regional in 2020 with the same team and will be looking to build on his performances from last year. He scored a best finish of seventh, which he achieved four times across the year, and ended the championship twelfth overall.

American teenager Benavides was set to race for DR Formula last year but was unable to race due to coronavirus restrictions and will be looking to resume his single-seater career this year in FREC.

Brazilian racer Bortoleto is the youngest of the trio at only sixteen and he was a race winner in Italian Formula 4 last year as well as taking multiple pole positions and podiums.

Danilo Rossi, the Team Principal at DR Formula, is pleased with their driver choices for the inaugural season of Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine, and he knows it will be a challenge for everyone at the team throughout 2021.

“We are delighted to be joining the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine programme this season,” said Rossi. “It will be a new challenge for us, in a higher-level series.

“We are prepared for that. I’m also happy to continue with Pesce and give my welcome to Benavides and Bortoleto. I knew them from karting and I’m pretty confident they can show very well”.