Kyle Larson dominates Pennzoil 400 to win in fourth race as Hendrick driver

It took just four races for Kyle Larson to go to Victory Lane as a Hendrick Motorsports driver. On Sunday, he led 103 of 267 laps in the NASCAR Cup Series‘ Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway en route to the victory.

Kevin Harvick started on the pole ahead of Homestead winner William Byron. For the first time in 2021, no cars were sent to the rear.

Stage #1

Harvick quickly sank like a rock as he was swarmed by Hendrick team-mates Byron and Larson; after five laps, Harvick was out of the top five, and he dropped out of the top ten by lap eight. Hendrick’s other drivers Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman also made their presences felt: the former reached second by lap five while the latter entered the top ten as the race crossed the double-digit mark afer starting twenty-sixth.

Elliott passed Byron for the lead on lap 20, five laps before the scheduled competition caution. When the yellow came out, Elliott led Larson and Byron. However, the leader lost six spots on pit road after reversing his car in order to safely exit his stall without hitting Anthony Alfredo. Byron also dropped three places, while Larson was the first out of the pits ahead of Denny Hamlin. Bubba Wallace received a speeding penalty and returned to pit road, as did Austin Dillon.

The race resumed on lap 31 as Hamlin, with Brad Keselowski in tow, took the lead on the inside. A caution for debris on the frontstretch took place on lap 47, granting a break for Harvick whose left-front tyre had gone down after making contact with Erik Jones. Meanwhile, Wallace pitted again to address a power steering issue, dropping him three laps down.

The next restart came on lap 51 as Elliott pushed Joey Logano to the lead before he took the lead himself on lap 62. Keselowski caught Elliott and passed him to retake the position on lap 72 and agaain on lap 79, the latter of which he held to take his first stage victory. Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Hamlin, Bowman, Christopher Bell, Byron, Matt DiBenedetto, Logano, and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top ten.

Stage #2

Hamlin exited pit road first while Elliott had a prolonged stop to repair damage from a stuck jack during an earlier stop, causing him to restart twenty-eighth. Tyler Reddick was penalised for speeding between stages. Josh Bilicki briefly exited the race before returning three laps down; while few expected him to be a contender, one exception was Chuck Brennan, the CEO of his sponsor Dollar Loan Center, who raised eyebrows when he placed a $10,000 wager that could have become a $10 million pay day from the Circa sportsbook had he won.

The second stage opened on lap 88 as Hamlin led Keselowski, but the latter took the spot a lap later with Team Penske team-mate Blaney following. Penske ally DiBenedetto joined them in the top three before being passed by Larson and Byron. Larson became the leader on lap 107 with Byron in tow.

Green-flag stops began on lap 122, with Larson heading in three laps later. Byron inherited the lead before he pitted on lap 129, enabling Reddick to spend time in front. When Reddick went to the pits on lap 136, Michael McDowell-the only other driver besides Harvick to have top tens in every race up to Vegas-became the leader.

McDowell, his Front Row Motorsports team-mate Anthony Alfredo, Corey LaJoie, and Daniel Suárez operated on an differing pit strategy from the field as they had last pitted before Stage #2 began, but gradually hit pit road as the laps ticked down. Suárez was the first of the quartet on lap 145, followed by McDowell on 146. Alfredo’s lead, albeit brief, allowed him to lead his first career laps in the Cup Series before being passed by Larson on the backstretch on lap 147. The last two of the four finally pitted on laps 148 and 149.

Larson built a comfortable margin over Keselowski en route to his first stage win since the 2019 Charlotte Roval race. Hamlin, Byron, Blaney, Bowman, Bell, Truex, Kyle Busch, and Elliott also received stage points.

Stage #3

Larson and Hamlin led the field off pit road and to the green flag on lap 168. Byron stalled as he exited his box and restarted twelfth.

A push from Hamlin allowed Larson to clear Truex, but he quickly faced challenges from the two Joe Gibbs Racing team-mates and their compatriot Busch. On lap 169, Elliott got loose on the backstretch while running eleventh and spun, tapping Kurt Busch but avoiding further damage. It was the third straight week in which the reigning champion had to make a save, escaping hitting a signboard at the Daytona road course and sliding up the track but dodging a hit from behind by Keselowski at Homestead.

Hamlin and Larson comprised the front row once again for the lap 174 restart. Hamlin and Truex pulled ahead on the outside. On lap 178, Aric Almirola suffered a flat left-front tyre and hit the turn one wall.

Another restart came on lap 184 as Hamlin and Truex battled for the lead, and the latter cleared him to take the spot after a lap. Hamlin regained the lead on lap 192, leading for fourteen laps before losing the spot to Larson. LaJoie retired from the race with a rear end failure; it was his second consecutive DNF for mechanical issues after exiting Homestead for a blown engine.

The green-flag pit cycle opened with 50 laps to go. Larson pitted on lap 224, giving Suárez the lead ahead of Custer. While Custer pitted on lap 228, Suárez once again operated on the same strategy as in Stage #2 and continued to stay out before being overtaken by Larson on lap 237. Suárez finally hit pit road on lap 243.

When Bowman tried to pit due to a flat tyre, he nearly collided with Alfredo as the rookie drove by. After the near miss, Bowman received a penalty for a commitment line violation.

Keselowski could not catch Larson as he drove off to his seventh career win and first as a Hendrick driver. It is Larson’s first Cup victory on a 1.5-mile track, his first in the series as a whole since the 2019 fall Dover event, and the maiden triumph for crew chief Cliff Daniels.

“It was such an awesome race car,” Larson told Fox. “It was so much fun to drive. I could go wherever I wanted to. I knew I had a really good car once we kind of get single filed out, but just drafting early in the run was tough. […] This is definitely special.”

While a strong performance, stories will certainly include mention of his suspension in 2020 for saying the N-word during a stream, which also resulted in his firing from Chip Ganassi Racing. With his reinstatement process making strides, he was formally reinstated by NASCAR later in the year and joined Hendrick. Hendrick expressed support for Larson and his efforts to change in the wake of the suspension, and the team revived their longtime #5 for his second chance; the win is the first for the number since the 2017 Indianapolis race with Kasey Kahne. Larson’s HendrickCars.com livery is also a tribute to owner Rick Hendrick‘s late son Ricky.

“This is Rick’s most special paint scheme for obvious reasons,” Larson added. “It’s just an honour for me to be able to drive it. Our first time out with this colour scheme. Like I said, it is blessed.”