Our Motorsports take over RSS #23 for rest of 2021 Xfinity season

Entering the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Our Motorsports hoped to be a two-car operation with their pre-existing #02 and a newly-opened #03. However, misfortunes quickly struck the latter and forced the team to look elsewhere for a second car, eventually finding RSS Racing‘s #23. On Thursday, Our announced they have acquired the #23 for the rest of the season.

“We are excited to have acquired the #23 for the remainder of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” read a statement from team general manager Joe Williams. “This will be a big part of building our programme and helps us know that we will be racing a full season this year, given the qualifying and format changes due to COVID-19. We have had a great start to the season already, and I look forward to our programme continuing to improve as the season progresses.”

Our, which began Xfinity racing in 2020 with the #02 (currently driven full-time by Brett Moffitt), created the #03 for the 2021 season with Cup Series driver and two-time Xfinity champion Tyler Reddick behind the wheel for the opener at Daytona. However, qualifying was rained out and the field was set by 2020 owners’ standings; since the #03 obviously had no races last season and did not acquire another car’s points, while Reddick could not fall back on a past champion’s provisional as he did not race in the series in 2020, it missed the race.

To exacerbate matters, the #03 is locked out of the grid for much of the following races as qualifying will not be held until Circuit of the Americas in May due to condensed race weekend schedules in the wake of COVID-19, meaning the car’s only chances of making a race until then rests on a grid having fewer than forty entries. A similar predicament has also plagued fellow new teams Jordan Anderson Racing and Bassett Racing, and all three cars have been officially listed as DNQs in every event so far.

Andy Lally, the #03’s road course ringer, had to join B.J. McLeod Motorsports‘ #99 for the Daytona RC event while Reddick moved to RSS’s #23 for Homestead. In the latter, Reddick finished second but was disqualified after failing post-race inspection. He will return to the car for Las Vegas, where he starts last.

RSS introduced the #23 for 2021 after selling the owner points of the #93—their previous second car—to series newcomer Big Machine Racing. Jason White drove the #23 at Daytona to a tenth-place finish in his first NASCAR race since 2014, while Natalie Decker did so at the road course in her Xfinity début. Although RSS switched from Chevrolet to Ford, which is highlighted by owner/driver Ryan Sieg‘s #39 Ford Mustang and White’s own Ford at Daytona, the #23 has been a Chevrolet Camaro for the last two races as Reaume Brothers Racing and Our assumed operational responsibilities while RSS officially owned the entry. RBR, a Camping World Truck Series team, first allied with RSS to field the #93 in 2020.

The team has not confirmed other drivers in the #23 besides Reddick, but it is likely Lally and Blaine Perkins will be in the lineup as was the case with the #03. Should it be the case, Lally will continue serving as the road ringer while Perkins will run his maiden Xfinity season on a six-race slate beginning at Martinsville in April. Decker had intentions to run four more races at Talladega, Nashville, Road America, and Martinsville, but it was not immediately revealed if this plan is still in place.