Portuguese Grand Prix Confirmed to Return to Formula 1 Calendar for 2021

For the second successive year, the Portuguese Grand Prix will hold a place on the Formula 1 Calendar, with the race taking place at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão.

The Grand Prix will run in place of the previously vacant TBC slot on the calendar from the 30 April to 2 May making up the final piece of the jigsaw in Formula 1’s record breaking twenty-three race calendar, which lies ahead of us in 2021. It will form a double header with the Spanish Grand Prix, which takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya just seven days later.

The Portuguese Grand Prix returned last year for the first time since 1996 after Formula 1 was forced to change it’s calendar in the light of COVID-19. It was one of few Grand Prix’s last year that welcomed fans, and Lewis Hamilton took the chequered flag first with Valterri Bottas and Max Verstappen making up the podium.

Formula 1 have been working closely with the organisers of the Portuguese Grand Prix with a view to welcome back fans to the Grand Prix. However the priority for Formula 1 and the FIA will always be to maintain the safety of those within the paddock and those living in the vicinity of the circuit.

Fans will no doubt be happy with this news with the wide-nature of a track like Portimão’s, allowing for good racing and plenty of overtaking opportunities as we saw in the previous year. With the race being the third one in the calendar, replacing the Vietnam Grand Prix, drivers and teams alike, will be spending many hours in the simulator to ensure that they are prepared ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Stefano Domenicali, the President and CEO of Formula 1, is thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be returning to Portimão after the race was such a success last year. Domenicali acknowledges all those who have co-operated with Formula 1 to allow the race to happen and hopes to welcome fans to the event once again.

“We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing again in Portimão after the huge success of the race last year,” said Domenicali. “We want to thank the promoter and the Portuguese Government for their hard work and dedication in getting us to this point.

“We are confident and excited about our 2021 season, having shown last year that we could deliver 17 races safely and bring our millions of fans thrilling racing at a difficult time. We hope to welcome fans to Portimão again this season in a safe way and are working with the promoter on the details of that plan.”

Rita Marques, Portugal’s Secretary of State of Tourism, stresses the importance of Portugal holding major events to promote the country worldwide. Marques similarly thanks Formula 1 for choosing to hold a Grand Prix at Portugal and hopes to commit the event to the calendar for future years so the Grand Prix can remain a success.

“Holding major events in our country is very important for the image and international promotion of Portugal as a tourist destination, and so it is with great interest that we see the return of Formula 1 to the Algarve in 2021,” he said.

“I want to thank the FIA and F1 for its confidence in Portugal, the Algarve and the Algarve International Racetrack by choosing our country to host a stage of the F1 calendar, and to express our full commitment to make it a big success.”