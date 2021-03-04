Ratcliffe sets sights on Carrera Cup GB Pro-Am title

Ryan Ratcliffe will return to Team Parker Racing for the 2021 season as he aims to clinch the Porsche Carrera Cup GB Pro-Am title that he narrowly missed out on in his debut year last season.

After competing in endurance racing, the 27-year-old made the switch to Carrera Cup GB last year, going head-to-head with Esmee Hawkey as they battled through to the last round to decide on the title.

Throughout the challenging year Ratcliffe took six Pro-Am class victories, consistently finishing in the top-ten as he gained experience of the new car throughout the season.

Along with the Carrera Cup GB Pro-Am title challenge Ratcliffe scored a class victory after three hours of racing alongside Justin Armstrong at the British GT Championship Silverstone 500.

“The Pro-Am championship title is the plan going into the season.” said a confident Ratcliffe. “Obviously, the full entry lists haven’t been published yet but the progress we made last year puts us in good stead. Team Parker Racing is one of the only outfits I have raced with for such a long time – it’s a family environment which is one of the reasons why we do it.

Credit: Dan Bathie

For 2021 Ratcliffe’s Porsche will feature a striking new yellow, black and white livery, “I was talking to Dan Bathie, the series photographer, at the end of last season and he expressed an interest getting back into livery design.

“In fact, he and Jake Yorath designed the livery on the Z4 I raced in Blancpain in 2015, so I said to him ‘if you want a project I am after a fresh look’ and let him run wild on it. The car looks great and when you have little input in the process it has the wow factor when you first see it, so I think Dan has done a good job.“

During the off-season Ratcliffe has been concentrating on his fitness with the long term goal of moving in to the Pro category next season.

“I have been concentrating on my fitness a lot more and I’m feeling good and ready for the new season. It would be nice to end the era of the current car with title success, and perhaps we can look at moving into the Pro class once the new 992-style Cup car comes out.”

The 2021 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season gets underway at Snetterton on 14-16 May, with 16 rounds at eight venues across the country, finishing in October.