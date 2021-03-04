“The Car Felt Nice To Drive For The First Time” – Esteban Ocon

A day after Alpine’s first launch under their new name, Esteban Ocon took the A521 on it’s maiden outing at Silverstone, using up the French team’s allocated 100 Kilometres.

After an initial delay, due to typical early March British weather, Ocon was able to complete 16 laps of the Grand Prix circuit at Silverstone, which no doubt will have given the French driver a decent understanding on how the A521 behaves.

Ocon really enjoyed driving the A521 for the first time, especially being able to drive the car at a track like Silverstone, which is always really special for any driver. According to the French driver, the car felt good and Ocon and the team managed to get through their program that they had set out to complete at the start of the day.

“It was really good fun today. First of all, it was nice to get in the car again at a track like Silverstone as that’s always something special. The car felt nice to drive for the first time and we managed to get through our programme as planned.”

After an initial delay with the afore mentioned fog, the Ocon completed his allocated running laps, but the Frenchman wishes that he could have more time in the car, but he leaves the filming day satisfied with how the car feels.

“There was a bit of a delay this morning with the fog, but once that cleared, the track was dry and that made the running very enjoyable. I wish I could drive for more than 100km, but that’s the limit, and I leave here with a smile on my face.”

When the conditions will be more representative of a Grand Prix Race Weekend, at the pre-season tests at the Bahrain International Circuit, Ocon will have a chance to discover in depth how the car will behave. The Frenchman is particularly impressed with the new colour scheme, with Ocon even going as far as to state that they are the best on the grid.

“We want to take that into Bahrain next week when conditions will be more representative with the race tyres and some heat. All in all, it was a very interesting day and I can’t wait to discover more about the car. I have to say, I love the new colours. It’s the best-looking car on the grid!”

Esteban Ocon will have more time at the wheel of the A521 at the previously mentioned pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit, which commences on the 12 March, where team-mate Fernando Alonso will also have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the A521 for the first time. The pre-season tests precede the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on the 28 March, where fans will get to see both Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon in action for the first time under the teams new branding.