Nyck de Vries: “This will be a good time to bounce back and score some decent points”

Nyck de Vries hopes the bad run the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team are enduring ends this weekend in the London E-Prix, with the Dutchman looking to bring himself back in the championship contention.

De Vries is one of only two drivers during the 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season to win twice in the opening eleven races, but a run of only two points in six races has seen him drop from the top of the standings all the way down to tenth.

The former FIA Formula 2 champion says the team have done everything then can to prepare for the latest double header on the calendar, and he hopes to respond by scoring big points for them in both races.

“After the last event in New York, I’m really looking forward to competing in Europe again at the London E-Prix,” said de Vries. “After all, it’s one of our home races and we want to put in a strong performance for the team members who work so tirelessly at the Brackley and Brixworth factories.

“We’ve obviously had a bit of a tougher period recently, so this will be a good time to bounce back and score some decent points. We have done our preps for the double-header, and I think we are ready to race on the new track in London for the first time this weekend.

“Let’s make the best of it!”

“The circuit is new for everyone and pretty unique” – Stoffel Vandoorne

Team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne has not faired much better, with only six points scored in the same period, and the Belgian has slipped even further down the standings to thirteenth as a result.

The former Formula 1 racer hopes the unique layout of the London E-Prix, which will see the cars running both inside and outside of the Exhibition Centre London (ExCeL) will benefit Mercedes and see them return to the points-paying positions.

Vandoorne is expecting this weekend’s races to put a lot of stress on the brakes, tyres and batteries, although it is not expected to be a race where energy management and conservation is going to be high.

“We have another double-header ahead of us in London,” said Vandoorne. “However, the track is quite different from the ones we’ve raced on recently.

“The circuit is new for everyone and pretty unique, in that one part goes through an indoor area. The track is very narrow and twisty, and there are a lot of hairpins. Overall, the circuit’s characteristics will most likely have an effect during the race – it’s uncharted territory for everyone in terms of the lower energy management.

“That’s something we have not really had to deal with in the past; it’s going to put more stress on the brakes, the tyres and also the batteries. It will be interesting to see how that pans out.

“Hopefully we will get back to a more competitive level again in London, similar to where we were at the beginning of the season. Our main focus is to find our pace again, and then I’m sure we can get a good result.”