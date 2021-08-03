Juncos Hollinger Racing to Debut in Last Three Races of 2021, Full Time in 2022

The NTT IndyCar Series‘ exponential growth continues, as Ricardo Juncos of Juncos Racing has partnered with Brad Hollinger to form Juncos Hollinger Racing, who will make their IndyCar Series debut at the Grand Prix of Portland and finish out the 2021 season before going full time in 2022, with a driver to soon be named.

“The opportunity to partner with someone who shares many of the same values, passion, determination and is forward-thinking like Brad Hollinger makes this an incredible moment in our team’s history,” Juncos said.

“Brad has a lot of experience at one of the highest levels in racing and brings resources that will create more opportunities and growth for all of our programs. I am looking forward to what our future holds at Juncos Hollinger Racing and taking our team to the next level.”

Hollinger spent time as a board member and the second-largest shareholder of the Williams Grand Prix Holdings Formula One Team. Searching for an opportunity in IndyCar, Hollinger and Juncos met at the 2017 Indianapolis 500, kindling a friendship that would lead to the formation of this new team.

“Since we first met, Ricardo’s relentless drive for success, knowledge of open-wheel racing and engineering expertise were quite apparent,” Hollinger said.

“His winning spirit along with our shared vision and commitment to be a front-running team made my decision to join Juncos Racing a simple one.”

“I recently transitioned from the Formula One world, where the sport entertained an international audience, yet had limited fan participation in the United States. My view of IndyCar Series racing, in light of Formula One’s limited exposure, is that significant growth opportunities exist. This premise prompted me to seek an IndyCar Series team with a combination of engineering acumen, a culture of excellence and a track record of success.

“With an infusion of funds to obtain the best equipment and IndyCar talent, Juncos is a team poised to be fiercely competitive in the NTT IndyCar Series. Further, IndyCar Series racing is an American-born motorsport with a significant spectator platform that has major growth potential. The racing is very competitive and exciting, creating a viewer experience that is attractive to businesses focused on national and international branding. In addition, all major networks are seeking live sports content at an unparalleled level.”

Juncos Racing began competing in IndyCar in 2017 as a part of the field for the 2017 Indianapolis 500, and ran select races in 2018. In 2019, they famously made their way into the Indianapolis 500 by bumping Fernando Alonso and McLaren for the final spot on the grid. Over the last decade, they have also fielded entries in the Road to Indy, winning multiple championships in Indy Lights and Indy Pro 2000.

“Since the Indianapolis 500 in 2019, we have been looking for the right opportunity to get back on track in the IndyCar Series,” Juncos said.

“After a difficult 2019 year and then with us all facing the terrible and unfortunate times during COVID-19 in 2020, our efforts were derailed until this year. Once we committed to a full 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season, we made the plan to get on track this year for the final three races this season to begin our preparation for next year.”

Juncos also stated that the team would not be back this season had it not been for the continued support of their partners.

“Since we first committed to running in the Indianapolis 500 during 2017, Chevy, Firestone, IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway have been there for us every step of the way,” Juncos said.

“Our relationships with Chevy and Firestone remained strong even when we were not on track, and the support they have provided since we made the decision to get back out there this year has been incredible. Thank you to everyone who has continued to believe in our program and we look forward to seeing you all on track in September!”

The team will make their debut at Portland International Raceway on 12 September, and will finish out the season competing in the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterrey on 19 September and the season finale Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on 26 September before competing full time in 2022.