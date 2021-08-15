Turkington continues BTCC title revival with dominant Race One win at Knockhill

Colin Turkington has claimed his 58th career win in a dominant display at Knockhill during Race One to continue his BTCC title revival after starting on pole.

It was also a milestone for WSR (West Surrey Racing) who have their 100th win as the four-time champion finished ahead of a BTC Racing 2-3 in Senna Proctor and Josh Cook.

With the latter holding off the advances of championship leader, Ash Sutton who will be dangerous in Race Two combatting Turkington’s maximum success ballast and the hard tyre with ballast shedded and the soft tyre, an intriguing battle is set.

Turkington made a great start as he held the lead with Proctor and Smiley also holding their position off the line. It was the latter though who was on the attack heading after Proctor but a safety car halted all momentum as Lloyd went off into the gravel.

But as they went back racing, Turkington got away from the pack once more and the battles as a result were further down the round with the former and Proctor seemingly nailed on for the top two.

Hill and Sutton further down were battling with the Infiniti Q50 picking off the place and with Smiley and Cook squabbling for the final podium spot, Sutton was able to get onto their tail as he looked himself for third spot.

He grabbed the place of Smiley after Cook finally got past him and was seeking down the BTC Racing Honda while Oliphant went off onto the grass at the hairpin after being tagged by Butcher but no safety car was needed as he got back on track.

Sutton couldn’t seek out Cook with the latter maintaining his advantage while up front, Turkington completed his dominant display taking the chequered flag over four seconds ahead of Proctor in second.

