“We need to keep scoring double points finishes” – Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso goes into his first Russian Grand Prix this weekend since 2018, hoping that the Alpine F1 Team can produce another double points finish like they did last time out in Italy.

Alonso is looking forward to returning to the Sochi Autodrom, a circuit where in the past he has struggled in qualifying but made up plenty of places during the race. The Spaniard is aware that double points finishes are going to be essential to beat their constructor rivals in what has already been a very long season for all the teams.

“I’ve raced in Sochi five times before and it’ll be good to return there this weekend. In the past I’ve not had a great Saturday there, but then in the race I’ve made up quite a few positions. So, let’s see if we can put it all together this year. We need to keep scoring double points finishes like we did in Italy and capitalise on any opportunities that arise.

“It’s been a long season already, but I am really enjoying being back racing. The cars are great to drive and the team atmosphere we are building is very positive. We have hopes for next season, but we need to enjoy the rest of this year and I will keep pushing to get the best out of myself and the car.”

“The atmosphere in Russia is always good” – Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon who celebrated turning twenty-five last week, is looking forward to the Russian Grand Prix this weekend. The Frenchman is a fan of the circuit which looks set to be a challenge this weekend with heavy rain forecast across the weekend.

Ocon is a big fan of the atmosphere generated by the crowds at the Russian Grand Prix, where he is hoping that as a late birthday present he will be presented with a big haul of points on Sunday.

“Sochi is quite a good track to race on. It’s got some interesting corner combinations and a decent flow to it. Most of the circuit is medium speed and the main challenge comes towards the end of the lap when it’s slower speed and the rear tyres tend to overheat. There are overtaking opportunities into Turn 2 after the long straight, and the aim is to be in the mix to capitalise on any chances.

“The atmosphere in Russia is always good to experience and I’m looking forward to seeing fans there this year. I enjoyed my 25th birthday last week, so coming home with a bag full of points will be the best belated gift!”