Bill McAnally teams switch to Chevrolet for 2022

When Bill McAnally began racing in NASCAR’s local series in the 1990s, his operation used Chevrolets, and since 2008, Bill McAnally Racing has raced under Toyota power. For 2022, McAnally will rejoin the Bowtie. On Wednesday, McAnally announced BMR and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series programme McAnally-Hilgemann Racing will switch back to Chevrolet beginning in 2022 as part of a technical alliance with GMS Racing.

BMR began racing in what is now the ARCA Menards Series West in 1992 and blossomed into the premier team in the series. Since 2010, BMR drivers have won the ARCA West championship in all but four years, including five of the last six and the last two titles with Derek Kraus and Jesse Love. The team also operates a driver development academy in partnership with NASCAR.

Kraus currently pilots the #19 Tundra for MHR, where he sits thirteenth in points in his and the team’s second year of competition. MHR is operated by McAnally in conjunction with Bill Hilgemann. Colby Howard will join the team for the 2022 season.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with a team the caliber of GMS Racing as we prepare to partner with Chevrolet next season,” McAnally stated. “We’re anxious to move ahead and we’re confident that our alliance with GMS will be beneficial to both teams.”

For GMS, the alliance gives them a new friend as the team prepares for their largest season yet. In addition to fielding multiple full-time trucks as usual, GMS is also débuting a full-time Cup Series team with Ty Dillon.

“We are thrilled to form a new alliance with Bill McAnally and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing starting next season,” GMS president Mike Beam commented. “Our team is always looking for new ways to grow and thrive, so forming an alliance with a high caliber team such as Bill’s makes great sense to us. I’m looking forward to seeing what we are able to accomplish next season and beyond.”