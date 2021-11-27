Robert Shwartzman to run Young Driver Test with Uralkali Haas F1 Team in Abu Dhabi

Robert Shwartzman will participate in the post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Young Driver Test next month with the Uralkali Haas F1 Team.

The Ferrari Driver Academy driver, who currently races in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Prema Racing and is an outside contender for the 2021 title, will finish the year with a Formula 1 test mere days after his regular campaign comes to an end.

Shwartzman will run one full day with Haas at the Yas Marina Circuit, and the young Russian is excited for the opportunity of stepping into a Formula 1 car again, having run some private tests in old machinery with Scuderia Ferrari in the past.

“First of all, I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for this great opportunity,” said Shwartzman. “This will be my first test with Haas F1 Team and I’m really looking forward to getting to know a new team, environment and also to learn as much as possible from them.

“Having the chance to drive for another F1 team is just incredible and I can’t wait to work with everyone.”

Shwartzman follows in the footsteps of his 2020 team-mate Mick Schumacher in running the young driver test, with the German having done so on the back of winning the Formula 2 title last year.

However, the Russian’s 2022 plans are yet to be decided, and with all twenty seats in Formula 1 filled, a reserve driver role with a team, such as Haas, could be his best bet of keeping his ambition of joining the grid in the future alive.

Comparisons are likely to be made with the two Formula 2 graduates that Haas raced with in 2021 with Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, but Guenther Steiner, the Team Principal at Haas, is excited to see what Shwartzman can do during the test.

“We’re looking forward to testing with Robert at Yas Marina in December,” said Steiner. “He’s obviously highly rated by Ferrari – having been part of their driver program since the end of 2017.

“His ability is clearly in evidence when you look at his performances over the last few seasons – most notably his rookie campaign in Formula 2 last year – competing against the likes of our own two drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

“We are pleased to be able to give Robert an outing in a Formula 1 car and we look forward to working with him in Abu Dhabi.”