Daniel Ricciardo: “It’s been a good day of testing to close out the 2021 season”

Daniel Ricciardo said it was good to end the 2021 season with a positive day of testing in Abu Dhabi, with the Australian testing Pirelli’s eighteen-inch tyres on Tuesday.

The McLaren F1 Team driver, who took a surprise victory in the Italian Grand Prix in September, said it was important to get some knowledge of the new tyres ahead of next season, and he says they’ve made a good start to that learning.

Ricciardo will now head home to Australia to see his family and friends before he gets back on track in pre-season testing next February.

“It’s been a good day of testing to close out the 2021 season,” said Ricciardo. “Getting some track time on the 2022 tyre has been really useful.

“We’ve managed to learn a lot and gather a load of data, which is useful heading into next season. There’s still some bits we need to learn before we go racing next year but we’re in a good place.

“Now I’m looking forward to getting home, catching up with family and taking some time off before we get back in the car in February.”

“We’ve collected a lot of useful information” – Lando Norris

Team-mate Lando Norris took over for Wednesday’s running, and the Briton was also pleased to get some time on track running with the planned 2022 tyres.

Norris, who slipped to sixth in the Drivers’ Championship after a poor run across the final handful of races, hopes the data collected by the team across the two days will help them hit the ground running with the tyres when the next track action gets underway in February 2022.

“Today was another productive day of testing,” said Norris. “It was really good to get a feel for the new tyres and understand more about how they work.

“We’ve collected a lot of useful information over the last two days and this data will help us to work on things over the winter break and hopefully answer a few questions we had. There’s a lot of work to do ahead of next season, but I’m already excited.”

Norris says it is now important for everyone to rest and get refreshed before the hard work begins again for 2022, a year where the new aerodynamic regulations come into effect.

“For now though, it’s important that everyone gets a well-deserved break after this long season,” said the Briton, who took his maiden pole position and four podiums during the 2021 season.

“I want to say a big thanks to the whole team here and back home for all their hard work, and wish everyone a great holiday to rest and recharge with their family and friends before we go again early next year. Happy holidays!”