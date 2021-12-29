Felipe Drugovich Reunites with MP Motorsport for Third Formula 2 Season

Felipe Drugovich will remain in FIA Formula 2 for a third consecutive season in 2022, with the Brazilian re-joining the MP Motorsport team that he raced with in his first campaign in the category in 2020.

Drugovich returns to MP Motorsport after a season racing for UNI-Virtuosi Racing, and the twenty-one-year-old is eager to find the form that took him to three victories in his rookie season.

He ended eighth in the championship with UNI-Virtuosi in 2021 but failed to add to his victory tally with them while team-mate Guanyu Zhou took four wins and finished third in the championship.

“I’m really delighted to reconnect with MP for my third season in FIA F2,” said Drugovich, “I have such wonderful memories of my debut season with them in 2020, starting off with a win in my very first F2 weekend and collecting two more victories after that.

“The team and I are eager to repeat that form in 2022, and then some more!”

Sander Dorsman, the Team Principal at MP Motorsport, is delighted to welcome Drugovich back to the team, where he will partner FIA Formula 3 graduate Clément Novalak.

“It’s great news to have Felipe return to the old nest, we’re really happy to welcome him back at MP,” said Dorsman, “We gelled so nicely back in 2020, and with Felipe’s added experience I’m convinced we can do it all over again or even improve on our 2020 form.

“I’m also pleased that we have our line-up confirmed this early in the winter season. Having both Drugo and Clem [Novalak] onboard so soon means we can fully focus on the season ahead, and prepare ourselves as best we can.”