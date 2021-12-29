Roy Nissany Continues with DAMS for 2022 FIA Formula 2 Campaign

Roy Nissany will remain with DAMS for the 2022 FIA Formula 2 season, with the Israeli driver looking to build on his performances with the French outfit from 2021.

Nissany secured his maiden Formula 2 podium with a third-place finish in the first of the sprint races in Monaco in 2021, and he also scored points in the feature races in Monaco and the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

This ensured he finished sixteenth in the Drivers’ Championship, his best result in what was his third full season in Formula 2.

“I’m extremely happy to continue with DAMS, we have become a family which has made me feel very confident and comfortable,” said Nissany. “I’m sure we will carry on with the amazing progress we have achieved so far, constantly pushing ourselves upwards.

“I’m really focused on continuing my development within the team throughout the new season and getting some solid results next year.”

Gregory and Oliver Droit, the Co-Team Owners at DAMS, feels Formula 2 reverting to just the two races per weekend should enable Nissany to have a more consistent 2022, and they expect the twenty-seven-year-old to raise his game next season.

“We’re very happy to confirm Roy as part as our F2 line-up for next year, we have been able to build a strong relationship in our first year together,” they said. “Both Roy and the team have their goals for the season to come, as we showed some very strong performances throughout 2021 but sometimes failed to materialise them into proper results.

“With two races per week instead of three, the new format will make it less unpredictable and it should help us transform our pace into consistent results.”