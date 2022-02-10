Aston Martin Officially Launch AMR22 At Global Headquarters

The newly named Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team have officially launched their 2022 challenger, the AMR22, at their global headquarters at Gaydon, UK.

The team have not only released their livery, the third team so far to do so after Uralkali Haas and Oracle Red Bull Racing, they’ve also become the first team to officially reveal their 2022 car. Both Haas and Red Bull are believed to have used the 2022 model designed by Formula 1 last year.

In attendance was Executive Chairman, Lawrence Stroll, alongside Chief Technical Officer, Andrew Green, and Performance Director, Tom McCullough. Driver’s Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll were heavily involved at the presentation.

One of the defining features on the AMR22 is a radical aerodynamic design as prescribed by the new technical rules, designed to hopefully deliver more competitive racing. Aston Martin have also tweaked their livery, with lime details blended across a refined version of the traditional green livery. New major sponsor Aramco, have their logo incorporated into the livery to mark the beginning of a strategic long-term partnership, while branding from title partner, Cognizant, appears on the sidepods, chassis top, front wing and rear wing. Prominent logos from Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, Crypto.com, SentinelOne and JCB also feature across the AMR22.

Executive Chairman, Lawrence Stroll, is very happy to have such high valued partners onboard with the team for 2022, as Aston Martin continue to strive towards their five-year plan.

“The Aston Clinton hill climb is about an hour’s drive from Gaydon and it was there that Lionel Martin launched Aston Martin into the heat of competition. That was the start of the climb that our Formula One team is still on today. We have a five-year plan to keep climbing and get to the top.

“To win in Formula One everything has to be in the right place and a lot of moving parts have to come together. You need the right people in every part of the team and you need the right partners to help make that possible. At Aston Martin we have wonderful and highly valued partners, including our title partner, Cognizant, and I am delighted to welcome Aramco as our long-term strategic partner.”