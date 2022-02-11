Former Aston Martin Sponsor BWT Announced As Alpine Title Partner

Ahead of their 2022 launch, the Alpine F1 Team have announced former Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team sponsor BWT, as their brand-new title partner for the upcoming season.

Best Water Technology (BWT), who are an Austrian water treatment supplier, have signed a strategic long-term partnership with Alpine, becoming their title partner in the process. The team will therefore officially be known as the BWT Alpine F1 Team. BWT are famous for their renowned pink colour, which it has been confirmed will be incorporated into the team’s 2022 livery alongside the traditional blue of Alpine.

Alpine have included BWT’s famous pink branding into their livery for the upcoming season, to spread the message of sustainability and social responsibility further around the world, utilising the combined global platforms of Formula 1 and the automotive industry. The pink colour symbolises BWT’s mission to ‘Change the World – sip by sip’ and to make it a little bit better every day by implementing the Bottle Free Zone concept.

Cédric Journel, Alpine Sales and Marketing Vice President, is delighted with the partnership and what it means for Alpine’s future.

“We are excited to announce that BWT will be the title partner for Alpine F1 Team for the next years. Both Alpine’s and BWT’s sustainability agendas are fully aligned on eliminating single use plastics and we are pleased to join forces to convince many people around the globe, our employees, partners, customers and fans to reduce plastic waste. In parallel we will use the huge global platform F1 provides to support BWT in their fight against the unfair distribution of clean, safe and healthy drinking water.”

Lutz Hübner, CMO of BWT, is equally pleased with the deal and believes BWT and Alpine are a perfect match.

“We are proud to become part of BWT Alpine F1 Team as its title partner. With our unique and patented water treatment technologies and Alpine’s large global following, we can help to ‘Change the world – sip by sip’. The first stage will be to create BWT Bottle Free Zones across all the Alpine factories and at race events. The joining of forces to increase awareness, as well as to fight for sustainability, aligns BWT and Alpine perfectly. Besides that, BWT has been investing for more than two decades in the development of membranes for our future hydrogen-powered economy. We are meanwhile one of the world’s leading suppliers in membranes for the production of green hydrogen and in membranes for fuel cells – the energy converter of the 21st century. Together with our new partners, we will contribute to emission-free racing and sustainable fuel cell electric mobilit