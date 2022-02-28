Gamble set for BTCC debut partnering Morgan at Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport

Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport have confirmed their driver line-up for the 2022 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) season with George Gamble currently the second rookie driver on the grid and set for his debut alongside title challenger, Adam Morgan.

Gamble has previously raced throughout the TOCA paddock in Ginetta Juniors, Ginetta GT4 Supercup and Porsche Carrera Cup GB but will now make the step up to Touring Cars for the first time.

“I am delighted to be joining Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport this season,” he said. “Having raced on the support race package for a long time now I have always aspired to be in the main race, but equally felt it was important to be with the right team and in the right car.

“I am under no illusions – the racing will be a step up from what I am used to. The level in the championship is so high and the racing so close, but I feel with the experience of the team and a quick driver in Adam as my teammate, I can have a solid first season and a good run at the Jack Sears Trophy.”

Racing in the BMW 330e M Sport, Morgan is glad to have Gamble on board as they aim for even better results in their second season.

“It’s fantastic to have George join the team for this year,” he said. “His pedigree in rear-wheel drive machinery on the TOCA package is second to none, and after our first couple of meetings together he has fit straight into the team dynamic.

“With a learning year under our belts last season with the BMWs, we are in a brilliant position to have a proper run at the title in 2022.”