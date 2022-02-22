Maini completes MP Motorsport FIA F3 line-up

MP Motorsport have completed their line-up for the 2022 FIA Formula 3 Championship with Kush Maini joining Caio Collet and Alex Smolyar.

Maini contested the 2021 F3 Asian Championship with 2022 champions Mumbai Falcons, taking a podium, a pole position and three fastest laps.

He finished second to Kaylen Frederick in the 2020 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship, winning at Snetterton, Donington Park and Brands Hatch with Hitech GP in the Silverstone-based team’s first year in the series.

Maini had an impressive karting career, winning the 2011 Indian Rotax Micromax title in his first year, taking second in the 2013 WSK Euro Series (60 Mini) and fourth in the 2014 CIK-FIA World KF Junior Championship and the 2015 KF Junior WSK Champions Cup.

His maiden single-seater season brought a podium in the 2016 Italian F4 Championship, competing in the Italian and ADAC F4 series’ in 2017.

Maini, following in the footsteps of Asian Le Mans Series race-winning brother Arjun Maini, finished third and second in the 2018 and 2020 British F3 seasons, sandwiching a sixth-place finish in the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup.

Most of his racing in 2021 came early in the year with his 14 Asian F3 outings, only appearing once with ARC Bratislava in the LMP2 class of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“I’m excited to join MP Motorsport for my first year in FIA F3,” Maini said.

“In 2021, MP proved to be race winners and in the final standings they were the only FIA F3 team to have two rookies finish in the top ten.

“This shows their ability to coach rookie drivers on their way to immediately performing well in the series. I can’t wait to get going for pre-season testing and the first round in Bahrain!”

Team Principal Sander Dorsman added, “I’m pleased to welcome Kush to our FIA F3 team. In the past few years [he] has proved himself extremely well at regional F3 levels; now it’s time for him to step up to FIA F3.

“I’m sure he will mix well with Alex and Caio, and we will do our best to help him shine during each of the nine race weekends coming up in the championship.”