Verstappen feeling recharged ahead of 2022 season as RB18 is launched

Oracle Red Bull Racing launched their 2022 Formula 1 challenger, the RB18, today in a launch event hosted in Milton Keynes that was streamed by fans worldwide. As the much-anticipated 2022 season approaches, Driver Max Verstappen is looking forward to getting back on the track.

“I’m feeling recharged and ready to get driving again, I feel good and it’s important that you prepare yourself in the best way possible physically, particularly when things are changing with the shakeup in regulations.”

With the new regulations applied for the RB18, there is uncertainty as to how the car will act when it first hits the track and how both drivers will acclimate to it. This, Verstappen said, is the main distinction between this season and those previous.

“In terms of the car, we don’t know what to fully expect so I’m excited to see how the car behaves on the track for the first time. The biggest adaptation this season will be the new regulations, we’ll need some time to get used to the car, it is not like you just jump in and it’s an upgrade from last year.”

Verstappen’s RB18 will be sporting the number 1 on account of his 2021 World Driver’s Championship title. In spite of the potential pressure that comes with his standing, Verstappen said he won’t change his approach this season–It’s business as usual for the current title-holder.

“The rest is pretty straightforward, I don’t feel any extra pressure this season, I will just do what I do all the time because I don’t think there is any reason to be different. Now I just I can’t wait for that first moment when I drive out of the pitlane in the RB18.”